Deal or no deal? Jack Higgins, Orazio Fantasia, Ben Brown, Jeremy Cameron, and Adam Treloar's futures are still in the air. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE are just 24 hours of the Trade Period remaining and some of this season's biggest deals still hang delicately in the balance heading into the final day of footy's most hectic fortnight.

Essendon looms as the significant player on deadline day, still needing to complete moves for Western Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley and Greater Western Sydney youngster Jye Caldwell, while needing to facilitate Orazio Fantasia's trade to Port Adelaide.

DEADLINE DAY LIVE Go inside the ARC as the deals go down

Collingwood star Adam Treloar could find a new home at the Kennel after a messy saga that has spanned the entirety of the Trade Period, while the futures of fellow Magpies players Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Phillips are also up in the air.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard How Lions can unlock Dons' deals, Fantasia latest, Cats nab veteran Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge answer all your trade questions live on Facebook

Then there's Jeremy Cameron's long-awaited move to Geelong, with talks involving the Giants over the former Coleman Medal winner still progressing heading into the final day.

AFL.com.au looks at the 15 biggest trades still needing a resolution heading into deadline day.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

Josh Dunkley

Trade talks remain at a standstill for Dunkley. The Western Bulldogs will hold out for two top-end first-round picks for the contracted midfielder, with Essendon currently in possession of picks No.6, 7 and 8. The Bombers have asked the Lions whether they will split selections, but would the Dogs consider either picks No.18 or 19 as part of the deal? The Dogs are keen on Magpies star Adam Treloar, but insist their interest isn't linked to Dunkley's potential departure and are adamant they could end the Trade Period with both Dunkley and Treloar on their list. – Riley Beveridge

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Trade Targets: Watch the best highlights of Josh Dunkley Enjoy the standout moments from the midfielder's career so far

Adam Treloar

Has met with the Western Bulldogs but is still no guarantee to end up there. Collingwood has told Treloar to look for another club which would help alleviate salary cap problems. But with five years left on a deal worth around $4.5 million, any move to Whitten Oval would involve the Pies paying a portion of the contract. Another option is for Treloar to remain at Collingwood for one more season, which would allow him 12 months to work out where he wants to finish his career. The Dogs are currently working through negotiations with Essendon for Josh Dunkley. While the Dogs are adamant one deal isn't reliant on another, a Dunkley departure would make more room for a Treloar arrival at the Kennel. – Mitch Cleary

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Adam Treloar Enjoy the standout moments from the midfielder's Collingwood career

TURN IT ON Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blog FROM 7am-7pm AEDT

Jeremy Cameron

Geelong says the outcome here is now in Greater Western Sydney's hands, having presented an offer of two first-round picks, including No.13. The Cats' offer will not include players, and in that case the Giants believe Cameron is worth three picks in the first round. The Cats hold selections No.13, No.15 and No.20. Both clubs are confident a deal can still be done, but the Cats could also investigate the unlikely option of taking Cameron through the pre-season draft if needed. – Nathan Schmook

Jaidyn Stephenson

The exciting forward has a decision to make on whether to remain at Collingwood on his existing three-year deal until 2023 or accept a longer-term offer at North Melbourne. The 21-year-old was put on the trade table by the Pies and met with the Roos in recent days. It won't cost the Roos much more than a second-round pick, given they'll be doing the Pies a favour and absorbing a contract that still carries more than $1.5 million. As recently as Wednesday afternoon, a Stephenson move to Arden Street was deemed a 50-50 prospect and it will be one to track closely approaching the Thursday night deadline. – Mitch Cleary

TRADE TRACKER All the deals as they drop

Orazio Fantasia

Now that Port Adelaide has handed over its future second-round pick for Aliir Aliir, this year's second-round selection (currently No.29) looks set to form the cornerstone of the deal for Fantasia. While the Bombers have currently held off accepting that to this point, the Power may also be able to include a late sweetener – potentially a further swap of picks – to get it over the line. With one year remaining on his deal at Essendon, Fantasia has told the Bombers he doesn't want to return. – Mitch Cleary

Ben Brown

Melbourne and North Melbourne are still haggling over Brown's value, though the Kangaroos are resigned to only securing picks inside the second round for the marking forward. It's understood a host of players, including Alex Neal-Bullen and Aaron vandenBerg, were offered by the Demons as part of the deal but have been turned down by the Kangaroos. Melbourne has five selections between picks No.28 and 50 and could bundle multiple of those together to strike a deal by tomorrow night's deadline. – Riley Beveridge

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Ben Brown Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

Jack Higgins

St Kilda is adamant it is not parting with its first-round pick (currently No.17) or next year's first selection to land the contracted Tiger. But Richmond has knocked back the Saints' offer of a future second-round pick. On Wednesday afternoon it appeared destined that the Saints were willing to up their offer to more than a future second-round pick, which would likely include a future third-round selection given St Kilda's hand at this year's draft is thin. – Mitch Cleary

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jack Higgins Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

Jye Caldwell

Greater Western Sydney has spent most of the week telling Essendon it wants a first-round pick for its 20-year-old midfielder who is seeking a trade after two years at the club. The only problem is that the Bombers' first-round picks currently sit at No.6, 7 and 8. Essendon has held talks with Brisbane over splitting one of those for the Lions' picks No.18 and 19 – one of which could then be used for Caldwell – but as of Wednesday night that hadn't progressed to a meaningful level. The Bombers' offer of a future second-round pick for Caldwell has been rebuffed by the Giants. – Mitch Cleary

WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings

Jackson Hately

Greater Western Sydney has asked for pick No.23, though it appears unlikely to be involved. However, Adelaide's next selection doesn't fall until pick No.40. Despite having the option of walking Hately to the pre-season draft, the Crows are working in good faith with the Giants to complete this deal via a trade. Expect negotiations taking Jeremy Cameron to Geelong and Jye Caldwell to Essendon to be completed before a move for Hately, though it should happen by tomorrow night's deadline. – Riley Beveridge

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Inside the ARC: How will trades be done? Nat Edwards and Mitch Cleary take you inside the ARC where all the trade action will happen in 2020

Tom McDonald

Options, and time, are running out for McDonald. Given the freedom to explore the market, despite being contracted with Melbourne until 2022, McDonald has found his chances of securing a new home dry up recently. Greater Western Sydney held some interest, but focused its attentions on Jesse Hogan, while Essendon opted for a cut-price move for Peter Wright. Melbourne will secure Ben Brown to partner Sam Weideman and Luke Jackson in attack, meaning McDonald could be forced to shift positions to earn senior football with the Demons next year. – Riley Beveridge

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Alex Witherden

The 22-year-old faces a decision between better financial terms at Brisbane or increased playing opportunities at West Coast. The Lions have offered to pay a portion of Witherden's salary next year if he joins the Eagles, but it is understood there is a shortfall when West Coast's offer is combined with the figure Brisbane is prepared to pay. A trade would help the Lions by freeing up an important list spot and salary cap space, while the Eagles are also keen to move ahead with the deal to secure backline depth as premiership captain Shannon Hurn approaches the end of his career. – Nathan Schmook

Tom Phillips

Appears destined to stay at Collingwood, after Hawthorn described a move for his signature as "unlikely" earlier this week. There had been murmurs of interest from Melbourne, but the Demons have since focused their attentions elsewhere. Phillips is contracted at the Pies for next season, but would ideally like to return to a wing position after being played as a high half-forward throughout much of the past year. – Riley Beveridge

FOOTY'S MIRACLES ON DEMAND Enjoy the most Incredible Comebacks in AFL history, showing every goal from the most significant margin until the final siren Watch Now

Nick Hind

Essendon is keen on the uncontracted speedster, though St Kilda is still hopeful he opts to remain at the club in 2021 and beyond. The Bombers are understood to have offered a later pick in an effort to tempt the Saints to organise a trade, though talks are ongoing. Essendon has shown some interest in Brisbane's uncontracted defender Mitch Hinge recently, with both Hind and Hinge waiting on list sizes before being offered new deals at their respective clubs. Could the Lion be an alternative, should Hind opt to remain a Saint? – Riley Beveridge

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Impressive Saint's classy goal on non-preferred Nick Hind shows he has no problems finishing on his left

Jack Lonie

The small forward still has a one-year offer on the table from St Kilda, which shapes as his most likely home in 2021. Had been searching for a two-year deal elsewhere, but Mitch Hannan's move to the Western Bulldogs and Lachie Fogarty's trade to Carlton all but ended his chances with those two clubs. It is possible another Victorian club could emerge on deadline day. – Nathan Schmook

Andrew Phillips

The Essendon No.2 ruckman has a one-year offer on the table from Melbourne to replace Braydon Preuss as Max Gawn's back-up. However, despite being in limbo at Essendon, Phillips could still remain at Tullamarine if the Bombers come to the table with an offer. If a move to the Demons isn't sorted on Thursday, he could still move as a delisted free agent or enter the draft. It would make him a four-club player after previous stints at Greater Western Sydney and Carlton. – Mitch Cleary