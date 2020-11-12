THE TRADE Period exodus at Collingwood has continued with wingman Tom Phillips traded to Hawthorn.
Phillips was sent to the Hawks in exchange for a fourth-round selection (currently No.65).
The 24-year-old was placed on the trade table amid a salary cap squeeze at the Magpies, attracting interest from the Hawks and North Melbourne, which landed Pies pair Jaidyn Stephenson and Atu Bosenavulagi on Thursday afternoon.
He eventually made his way to the Hawks as the 7.30pm AEDT deadline approached on Thursday night.
Phillips played 15 games and averaged 16.3 disposals this season. He enjoyed a career-best year in 2018 when he played 26 games – including the Grand Final – and averaged 25.5 possessions.
The Phillips trade has been linked to the Magpies' issues with their total player payments. It is not clear if the Magpies will be forced to pay part of his salary at the Hawks.
He joins forward Jaidyn Stephenson and Atu Bosenavulagi, who both joined North Melbourne, in exiting the club on Thursday.
Recruited with pick No.58 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft, Phillips played 89 games for the Magpies in five seasons.