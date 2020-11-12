The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST thing AFL Fantasy coaches think about when a trade goes down is the impact the move will have on their scoring … as well as the players around them.

Western Bulldogs were pleased they were able to hold onto Josh Dunkley, despite the midfielder keen to defect to Essendon. He will be hoping that his midfield time will increase as it was suggested that was one of the reasons he was searching for greener pastures.

Prospective Fantasy owners are hoping the same thing, but the addition of Adam Treloar will make things interesting.

The former Magpie will be added to the midfield mix at the Dogs which already boasts Fantasy stars in Dunkley, Jack Macrae, Marcus Bontempelli, Lachie Hunter and Bailey Smith. The Traders debate whether it will be best to avoid Bulldogs in Fantasy next season.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through every pick and discuss the relevance of the move as they start day one of their pre-season ahead of the 2021 AFL Fantasy season.

In this week's episode …

1:00 - Roy went full nuffie during the Trade Period with his love for the Blues.

7:30 - Will Zac Williams get the midfield time that he has been promised?

14:00 - Where does Brad Crouch go in Fantasy Draft considering he is suspended for the first two games.

19:15 - Brayden Preuss is the early favourite for R2.

25:45 - Roy thinks Lachie Fogarty could get some midfield time... Warnie and Calvin aren't so sure.

28:40 - How does Adam Saad change the make up of Carlton's defence?

34:00 - Jack Higgins had epic Fantasy numbers as a kid, could he see a scoring bump at the Saints?

36:05 - The Eagles added ball-magnet Alex Witherden to their back-six.

41:00 - Jaidyn Stephenson is underpriced by almost 20 points on previous output.

43:00 - After gaining FWD status last year, Tom Phillips could one of the most relevant from the traded players.

49:50 - The Bulldogs' midfield is stacked... can we touch them?

