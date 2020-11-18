Matthew Kennedy is set to be retained as a rookie in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will retain hardened midfielder Matt Kennedy as a rookie next year, but has delisted four players as it continues to shape its list heading into season 2021.

Young defender Harrison Macreadie, former Richmond forward Callum Moore, small defender Cam Polson and rookie forward Fraser Phillips were all informed that their contracts would not be renewed on Wednesday.

They join Hugh Goddard, Ben Silvagni, Finbar O'Dwyer and Darcy Lang in being delisted ahead of next season.

However, Kennedy – who spent the recent Trade Period waiting to see if he would earn a contract extension depending on list sizes – will be retained, with Carlton confirming it would select the former first-round pick in the upcoming NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

The Blues traded pick No.28 to lure Kennedy from the Giants just three season ago, but he has managed only 29 games for the club and has struggled to establish himself as a consistent player in the team's midfield rotation.

Former basketball Matt Owies, who made his AFL debut late in season 2020, will also be kept on the list as a Category B rookie.

"It has been an incredibly difficult period for these out-of-contract players but Harrison, Cameron, Fraser and Callum have been terrific with how they have handled the situation, which is a real credit to them," Carlton's football boss Brad Lloyd said.

"Their contributions to the club, not only as Carlton players but as Carlton people, were certainly valued. All four of them are quality people who really helped to create the sense of unity felt amongst the playing group this year, especially during the months spent together in the hub.

"We thank each of them for their hard work and dedication at Carlton."