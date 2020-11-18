DUAL All-Australian defender Tom Stewart is the latest Cat to have inked a long-term extension, committing to the club until at least the end of 2024.

Already contracted until 2021, the 27-year-old has added three years to his existing deal.

It takes him into line with Patrick Dangerfield and Mitch Duncan as the Cats with the longest current contracts, while Mark Blicavs is tied until 2023.

Stewart, who also welcomed his first child post-season, is seen as a long-term contender for the Cats' captaincy when Selwood opts to hand over the baton.

The local product has averaged more than 21 games in his four seasons to date and also holds an assistant coaching role with the club's AFLW side.

It comes after the Cats formalised extensions this week for Zach Tuohy and Brandan Parfitt (2022), and Rhys Stanley (2021).

Coleman medallist Tom Hawkins has agreed to a new two-year deal that will be made public in coming days, while Lachie Henderson has agreed in-principle to a one-year extension.

Sam Simpson is working towards a new deal, while Irishman Stefan Okunbor has been promised another spot on the Category B rookie list.

It leaves Grand Final emergencies Brad Close and Zach Guthrie, second-year pair Ben Jarvis and Jake Tarca, ruckman Darcy Fort and midfielder/forward Quinton Narkle without contracts for 2021.

Veteran midfielder Jack Steven is working through the possibility of taking a payout that would end his time at the Cats early.