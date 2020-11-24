Ed Vickers-Willis warms up prior to the round 12 match between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Metricon Stadium in August 15. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne defender Ed Vickers-Willis has been delisted at Arden Street, however, the Roos plan to keep youngster Will Walker for 2021.

Vickers-Willis becomes the twelfth player culled by the Roos this off-season, taking their total departures to 14 after Shaun Higgins (Geelong) and Ben Brown (Melbourne) were traded.

The 24-year-old played 21 games for the Roos, including six this year after returning from a ruptured ACL sustained in 2019.

"It's never an easy decision to delist players, particularly Ed who has contributed so much to our program," Roos football boss Brady Rawlings told North Media.

"Ed endured a few hurdles with injury throughout his time and showed great determination through his rehabilitation."

21yo Walker, however, is expected to be delisted by the Roos before being re-listed as a rookie for 2021.

Under new rules communicated on Tuesday night, clubs can move up to two players from the senior list to the rookie list before the rookie draft.

Will Walker during the round 12 clash between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Metricon Stadium on August 15, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

The Roos used four Category A rookie list spots in 2020, two of which have already been delisted (Tom Murphy and Lachie Hosie), meaning there is plenty of room for Walker.

Maximum list sizes sit at 44 for next season (inclusive of two Category B rookies) with a minimum of 36 required on the senior list and up to six Category A rookies allowed.

With Walker to be retained, it will leave the Roos with 35 contracted players for next season given arrival of Aidan Corr, Jaidyn Stephenson, Lachie Young and Atu Bosenavulagi in the Trade Period.

The other nine Roos delisted off the senior list were Mason Wood, Joel Crocker, Jamie Macmillan, Sam Durdin, Jasper Pittard, Paul Ahern, Ben Jacobs, Marley Williams and Majak Daw.

The Roos currently hold picks two, 11, 30, 39, 71 and 81 at next month's NAB AFL Draft.