Chris Judd (inset) in his new West Coast cap in 2001, and Dusty Martin in his draft year of 2009. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN 2019, AFL national talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan nominated the greatest players selected at each pick in the NAB AFL Draft.

Twelve months on, as we count down to the 2020 NAB AFL Draft on December 9, we assess if there are any new challengers to Shifter's picks.

No.20 - Nat Fyfe (Fremantle, drafted in 2009)

The Fremantle superstar and dual Brownlow medallist is the standout player at this pick. A three-time All-Australian (including as captain in 2019) and a club champion on three occasions, it will take a champion of the game to knock him off when his career is over.

The Claremont product has played 187 games, but shades Kane Cornes, who had an outstanding 300-game career. There are no looming threats to Fyfe from recent drafts.

Nat Fyfe celebrates his first game with teammate Paul Duffield after the round five clash between Fremantle and Richmond at Subiaco Oval in 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

No.19 - Barry Hall (St Kilda, 1995/Sydney/Western Bulldogs)

The powerhouse forward drafted from the Murray Bushrangers in 1995 was inducted into the AFL's Hall of Fame by 2017, kicking 746 goals in his 289 games, winning All-Australian honours on four occasions and twice receiving the Coleman Medal.

Fremantle midfielder David Mundy's continued excellence has him in the conversation and he will play on in 2021, giving him a shot at the Dockers' all-time games record (353) held by Matthew Pavlich.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hall of Fame: Barry Hall Three-club power forward was a superb player and underrated leader

No.18 - Alex Rance (Richmond, 2007)

The game-changing Richmond defender retired with plenty in the tank after being named All-Australian on five occasions (including once as captain) in his 200 games as well as being a premiership player and best and fairest winner.

West Coast captain and Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey has enjoyed a fine career and is a club champion, while Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy could conceivably mount a charge if he returns to the form that saw him named All-Australian in 2018 and 2019.

A tearful Alex Rance embraces David Astbury after Richmond's 2019 Grand Final win. Picture: AFL Photos

No.17 - Harry Taylor (Geelong, 2007)

The recently retired key defender gets the nod after 280 games as one of the best intercept marks of the modern era. Twice named All-Australian and has been an important member of two premierships after being drafted from East Fremantle.

There are no recent draftees pushing their case to bump out Taylor, with former teammate at Geelong James Kelly, who moved to Essendon at the end of his career, his closest competition after retiring with 313 games, a best and fairest and three premierships.

Harry Taylor celebrates his first game after Geelong defeated Essendon in round two, 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

No.16 - Fraser Gehrig (St Kilda, 1993/West Coast)

A dual Coleman medallist and two-time All-Australian, Gehrig had a stellar career playing 260 games and kicking 549 goals with St Kilda and West Coast.

Former Melbourne and Adelaide midfielder and two-time club champion Scott Thompson was his main competition, with no new challenger's to Sheehan's pick here from recent drafts.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big Bags: The G-Train at full steam with 10 goals against the Roos, 2004 St Kilda forward Fraser Gehrig kicks double digits to destroy North Melbourne

No.15 - Brady Rawlings (North Melbourne, 1998)

North Melbourne drafted a 17-year-old from Devonport in Tasmania in the late 1990s who went on to play 245 games and win three best and fairest awards and he gets the nod as the best player to date at this selection.

No contenders have emerged at this pick in recent years. Scott Camporeale, who played 252 games after being drafted by Carlton in 1994, is Rawlings' main competitor. Another successful pick No.15, Travis Varcoe retired this year after 230 games and two premierships with Geelong and Collingwood.

North Melbourne's Brady Rawlings. Picture: AFL Photos

No.14 - Adam Simpson (North Melbourne, 1993)

The current West Coast coach wins the nomination for the best-performed player ever selected at No.14 for his playing career with the Kangaroos, amassing 306 games, playing in two premierships, winning a club best and fairest and captaining his club before moving into coaching.

Of the current players, veteran Grant Birchall, a four-time premiership star with Hawthorn and 2012 All-Australian, was a great performer in defence in his 248 games for the Hawks and now Brisbane. Skilful Adelaide defender Brodie Smith is on track to reach 200 games in 2021 and was All-Australian in 2014.

North Melbourne's Adam Simpson in action in 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

No.13 - Shane Crawford (Hawthorn, 1991)

The star onballer won a Brownlow Medal, four best and fairest awards and was named All-Australian four times in a 305-game career that was capped with a premiership in his last game. Nick Dal Santo (322 games and three-time All-Australian), Bob Murphy (312 games and All-Australian captain) and triple-premiership Tiger Jack Riewoldt (three-time All-Australian) were in the discussion.

Of the current players, star Carlton midfielder Patrick Cripps looms large after three best and fairest awards, a Leigh Matthews Trophy, and All-Australian honours in 2018 and 2019.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fantastic Five: Shane Crawford's best moments A silky midfielder with a burst of speed, Shane Crawford made his mark for Hawthorn. Brownlow medallist, 300-gamer and a premiership player in his final game of AFL football. That's what he's talking about!

No.12 - Gavin Wanganeen (Essendon, 1989/Port Adelaide)

A playmaker all over the ground who won a Brownlow Medal as a 20-year-old on his way to 300 games, was a five-time All-Australian and won two premierships which stamps him as an all-time great and AFL Hall of Fame member.

Two other greats of the game (also Indigenous champions) in Shaun Burgoyne (389 games) and Cyril Rioli (Norm Smith medallist and four-time premiership player) were selected at this pick in 2000 and 2007, respectively.

Of the other current players, Carlton defender Sam Docherty has overcome injury and battled testicular cancer while showing his immense talent and leading the Blues as co-captain.

Gavin Wanganeen shows off his Brownlow Medal in 1993. Picture: AFL Photos

No.11 - Brad Johnson (Western Bulldogs, 1993)

A six-time All-Australian and three-time best and fairest winner who became the club's games record holder with 364 games after being drafted from around the corner at Williamstown/Western Jets, Johnson is an AFL Hall of Famer and obvious selection. Lenny Hayes became a St Kilda star in 297 games and is a little unlucky.

Clubs have found talent at this pick in recent years, with West Coast landing premiership pair Dom Sheed (2013) and Liam Duggan (2014), Gold Coast drafting Tom Lynch (2010), who has won a premiership with Richmond, and Greater Western Sydney securing the immensely talented Toby Greene.

Brad Johnson kicks for goal during the 1997 qualifying final against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

No.10 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adelaide, 2007/Geelong)

The former Crow and now Geelong superstar this year became just the sixth player to feature in eight All-Australian sides, named captain of the 2020 team. He is the easy call as the best No.10 draft choice of all time. The Brownlow medallist passed 250 games and has three best and fairest awards.

Former Western Bulldogs and Richmond forward Nathan Brown was a star in his 219 games, winning All-Australian honours on two occasions. Joe Daniher, taken at pick No.10 in 2012 as a father-son, will hope to revitalise his stalled career at Brisbane in 2021.

Cats superstar Patrick Dangerfield has earned himself eight All-Australian jackets. Picture: AFL Photos

No.9 - Chad Cornes (Port Adelaide, 1997)

Cornes' impressive record continues to make him the most successful No.9, playing 255 games with both a premiership medallion and All-Australian honours to his credit.

Triple-premiership Tiger Dion Prestia (2010) won Richmond's best and fairest in the 2019 premiership year, but has not been named All-Australian. He is the most likely current player to challenge Cornes.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cornes calls it a day Check out the brilliant showreel of Chad Cornes

No.8 - Jimmy Bartel (Geelong, 2001)

Playing over 300 games, winning both a Brownlow and a Norm Smith Medal is part of the Bartel resume along with three premierships in an outstanding career with Geelong.

Nudges out former teammate Joel Corey (two-time All-Australian, dual best and fairest in 276 games for three premierships) and Swans star Jude Bolton (325 games and two premierships) as the best player selected at No.8.

Fremantle's 2020 NAB AFL Rising Star Caleb Serong announced himself as a player of the future with a magnificent debut season and will be one to watch.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fantastic Five: Jimmy Bartel's best moments A Brownlow, a Norm Smith, three premierships and 305 games. Jimmy Bartel was incredible!

No.7 - Joel Selwood (Geelong, 2006)

Selwood has now played 310 games for Geelong, winning three premierships, being named an All-Australian six times (including three as captain), is a three-time best and fairest winner, and the 2007 NAB AFL Rising Star Award recipient.

He gets the nod ahead of Brisbane champion Chris Johnson (Indigenous Team of the Century and three-time premiership player) and four-time premiership Hawk Jordan Lewis. Carving out excellent careers are GWS defender Nick Haynes, West Coast backman Brad Sheppard and Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wines.

A baby-faced Joel Selwood during his first season in the AFL. Picture: AFL Photos

No.6 - Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs, 2012)

The ball magnet and 2016 premiership midfielder has now played 159 games and won back-to-back All-Australian selections in 2019 and 2020 after ranking No.3 in the AFL for disposals.

Pushes ahead of former Port Adelaide and now Hawthorn forward Chad Wingard, a dual All-Australian, but look out for Gold Coast's Ben King, who led the Suns' goalkicking in 2020 and has the makings of a superstar forward at just 20.

Jack Macrae playing in the U18 Grand Final in 2012 before being drafted by the Dogs. Picture: AFL Photos

No.5 - Lance Franklin (Hawthorn, 2004/Sydney)

Franklin is one of the greatest players of the modern era, being chosen as an All-Australian on eight occasions including as captain in 2018. A four-time Coleman medallist, he reached his 300th AFL game for Hawthorn and Sydney in the final round of 2019 but his 2020 was wiped out by injury.

He eclipses six-time All-Australian Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood, 2005) who remains a star of the modern game after 316 games, a Norm Smith Medal and five best and fairest awards. The late-career form of Port Adelaide's Travis Boak (2006), who is on track to pass 300 games next season and was named All-Australian in 2020, demands recognition here.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 23 biggest and best goals of Buddy Franklin's career Superstar Lance Franklin brings up game 300 and to celebrate we countdown the pick of an incredible bunch of goals

No.4 - Matthew Pavlich (Fremantle, 1999)

A record 353 games (700 goals) with Fremantle and six-time club best and fairest as well as six-time All-Australian guarantees him the nod. A true champion of the game.

Norm Smith medallist and five-time All-Australian Peter Matera was electric for West Coast in 253 games, while Josh Kennedy (2005) is the Eagles' leading goalkicker and Andrew Gaff (2010) has claims as one of the club's most consistent performers over a decade.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli (2013) is a premiership hero, three-time All-Australian and 145 games into a fine career that has so far also netted three club champion awards and the 2019 AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fantastic Five: Matthew Pavlich's best moments Fremantle's most decorated player led the club to its first ever Grand Final appearance, played 353 games and kicked 700 goals - both records for the Western Australian side. Remarkably, Pavlich was named All Australian in defence, midfield and ...

No.3 - Chris Judd (West Coast, 2001/Carlton)

The best player taken at pick No.3 is a matter of personal preference. Judd changed the game with his breathtaking acceleration from the centre and was extremely difficult to defend when he first burst on to the scene for West Coast in 2002. Played 279 games, won two Brownlow medals, was six times an All-Australian and won five club best and fairest awards and was a premiership captain.

Richmond champion Dustin Martin (2009) is the only player to win three Norm Smith medals as one of the modern game's greatest finals performers. He has played 244 games, won three premierships, a Brownlow Medal and been named All-Australian on four occasions. For many judges, he could well be the greatest player picked at No.3.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fantastic Five: Chris Judd's best moments A superstar for West Coast and later Carlton, Judd dazzled in midfield with his breakneck speed and power to break tackles and finish on the scoreboard. A dual Brownlow medallist, premiership player and Norm Smith medal winner in a losing Grand ...

No.2 - Trent Cotchin (Richmond, 2007)

A three-time premiership captain and a Brownlow medallist, Cotchin has played 251 games and has been a major contributor in establishing Richmond as a powerhouse club with his leadership and unique talent.

His immense impact at the Tigers means he beats Coleman medallist and two-time All-Australian Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn, 2004) and a four-time All-Australian and triple premiership star Nigel Lappin (Brisbane, 1993).

A new contender emerged in 2020, however, with Melbourne star Christian Petracca (2014) catapulting himself to a new level and winning his first best and fairest and All-Australian honours. GWS midfielder Tim Taranto (2016) is a young player looming at this pick after winning the best and fairest at just 21 in 2019.

Trent Cotchin after being taken by Richmond at pick No.2. Picture: AFL Photos

No.1 - Luke Hodge (Hawthorn, 2001/Brisbane)

Hodge gets the nod as the best No.1 selection from another champion of the game, Nick Riewoldt. He finished his career with 346 games, two Norm Smith medals and four premierships and was named All-Australian on three occasions, including captain in 2010.

Riewoldt finished his career with 336 games, a five-time All-Australian, won his club's best and fairest on six occasions, however premiership success eluded him. Was also crowned the NAB AFL Rising Star in 2002.

A new breed of No.1 picks are making a quick impact on the game, with Gold Coast's Matt Rowell (2019) taking the competition by storm in his first five games in 2020 before a shoulder injury struck. Carlton's Sam Walsh (2018) has quickly established himself as top-line midfielder, while Essendon's Andy McGrath (2016) could go to another level as a midfielder after starting his career at half-back. Lachie Whitfield (2012) is a two-time club champion in his first 150 games and was All-Australian in 2018.