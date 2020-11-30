GOLD Coast has officially added Papua New Guinea youngster Hewago Paul Oea to its list three years after he joined the Suns' Academy.

Known as 'Ace' to everyone at the Suns, the international scholarship holder has been upgraded to the club's category B rookie list.

Having first picked up a footy in Port Moresby when he was 13, Oea was spotted and joined the Suns' Academy as a 16-year-old.

In 2018 he was given an international scholarship which saw him train with the Suns' squad, and last year he earned a Rising Star nomination in the NEAFL.

The 19-year-old is a tenacious tackler and small forward who has impressed senior coach Stuart Dew during his time already at the club.

Oea is one of a swag of Suns Academy players set to be listed by the club as pre-selections before next week's NAB AFL Draft.

They will gain access to top-20 talents Alex Davies and Joel Jeffrey, and are also tipped to list half-back Rhys Nicholls as a rookie.

Suns football manager Jon Haines said Oea, who will join in training when it recommences next Monday, had earned his place on the club's list.

"Ace made a difficult decision to leave his family in PNG to follow his dream and his progression onto the list is an acknowledgement that his dedication and commitment is beginning to show real dividends," he said.