ESSENDON has landed former Melbourne football boss Josh Mahoney as its new head of football.

Mahoney has walked away from his position at the Demons effective immediately and will start at the Bombers on Monday in new coach Ben Rutten's second week of pre-season training.

He fills the void left by previous Bombers football manager Dan Richardson, who was sacked on the eve of the Trade Period in October after an exhaustive review by new chairman Paul Brasher.

Richardson had been a major supporter of Rutten and a key driver in bringing the Bombers coach across from Richmond as an assistant at the end of 2018.

Mahoney's role as Demons football boss, a position he held from 2013, was split last month to take the title as 'general manager of football facilities and administration'.

Alan Richardson, who joined the Demons as director of coaching at the end of 2019, has taken on the role as 'general manager of AFL football performance'.

Mahoney was to continue overseeing list strategy and the Demons' search for a new training facility but will leave straight away and have no say on the club's NAB AFL Draft plans on Wednesday night.

"I am really excited by this opportunity and the new challenge that awaits at the Bombers," Mahoney said via an Essendon statement.

"Throughout this process, I've been really impressed with the conversations I've had and the desire that (president) Paul (Brasher), Xavier (Campbell), Ben (Rutten) and others have about driving the football program forward.

"I look forward to supporting Ben in his first year as senior coach, and there is a strong and collective ambition to get better in all aspects of the program and that is something that personally really motivates me."

Mahoney first joined the Demons as an assistant coach in late 2007 after a premiership for Port Adelaide in 2004.

He played 97 AFL games for Collingwood (1997-1998), Western Bulldogs (1999-2000) and the Power (2004-2007) and also captained the Bombers' VFL side in 2001 and 2002.

"Josh is a highly respected administrator within the AFL industry and Melbourne Football Club," Demons chief executive Gary Pert told Melbourne Media.

"His contribution and care has always been first class and we thank him and his family for the dedication and commitment they have shown.

"He was one of the key drivers of our AFLW program at its inception, oversaw our AFL list management strategy and has played a pivotal role managing the Casey Fields facility redevelopment.

"We wish Josh all the best in his new role and he will always be welcome back at the club."

As revealed by AFL.com.au, Richardson was targeted for the vacant head of umpiring position and was formally appointed last week.