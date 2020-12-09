Braeden Campbell competes in a speed test during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at Sydney Olympic Park in October. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN recruiting and list manager Graham Wright is refusing to rule out placing a bid for Sydney Academy talent Braeden Campbell.

Campbell is considered to be a top-10 prospect in tonight's NAB AFL Draft, but the Swans won't use their No.3 pick on him (that will be pushed back to No.4 after the Western Bulldogs are forced to match a bid for their Next Gen Academy star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan).

PHANTOM DRAFT Cal Twomey's late mail

The Hawks are holding their earliest draft pick in 16 years and they are directly behind the Swans on the board.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hawks' conversation for pick No.2, early Academy bid a chance Recruiting manager Graham Wright on Hawthorn's NAB AFL Draft plans

Wright also said it was unlikely they would move up the board and trade for North Melbourne's No.2 selection.

He said Hawthorn was "pretty happy to stay at No.4" and had not been approached by a rival club wanting to slide back and do a deal.

GOING PLACES Why Clarko blew away the best interview in the draft

As long as contemplating a bid on Campbell, Wright said the Hawks would also consider drafting Archie Perkins, but it depended on who was available.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2020: What makes Archie Perkins the buzz player of this year's draft Find out why recruiters are comparing Archie Perkins to the likes of Power young gun Connor Rozee and Melbourne star Christian Petracca

"We're pretty comfortable we're going to get a good player ... We want to pick the best player and that's what we'll do again," Wright said

He said Will Phillips was also "in that mix of six or seven players" that were a chance of ending up in brown and gold.

Hawthorn is also expected to land Connor Downie with its second selection who is out of the club's Next Generation Academy. But it is possible it might have to match a bid.

FINAL DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks for the 2020 NAB AFL Draft

Wright said the Hawks were "open minded" on Downie and would like to get him, but it depended on where that bid came.