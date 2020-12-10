Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates with his family after being taken at No.1 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

A WRETCHED run of bidding luck continued for Adelaide, as Richmond's growing tag as the competition's big bidders continued in what was arguably the most compromised NAB AFL Draft in recent history.

The Crows became the first side to ever place a bid on a father-son or Academy prospect with pick No.1 on Wednesday night, calling the name of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan – tied to the Western Bulldogs' Next Generation Academy – with the first selection.

It was the fifth time in six years that Adelaide has placed a bid on a father-son or Academy prospect, but the Dogs' instant decision to match the bid meant none of the Crows' attempts have so far been successful.

The moment Jamarra Ugle-Hagan became the No.1 pick in 2020 Western Bulldogs match Adelaide's bid to make Jamarra Ugle-Hagen the first selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft

As revealed by AFL.com.au last year, Richmond – who has earned the nickname 'Bidmond' among rival recruiters – continued its legacy of attempting to poach Academy prospects from elsewhere when it called the name of Essendon's Josh Eyre at pick No.39.

It was the ninth time the Tigers have bid on a rival Academy or father-son player (since the new system was introduced in 2015) – by far the most in the competition – though on this occasion they were unsuccessful, with the Bombers electing to take the 198cm forward.

Collingwood entered this season's draft as the only side yet to place a bid on an Academy or father-son prospect, but broke its duck and was perhaps the biggest agitators on Wednesday night.

Draft night recap: The winners and the surprise packets A dissection of the winners and surprises for the NAB AFL Draft

The club bid on Port Adelaide's Academy defender Lachie Jones at pick No.16, before also trading up in the draft for an attempt to snare Brisbane's Academy forward Blake Coleman at pick No.24. Both bids proved unsuccessful.

North Melbourne and Essendon have now bid on six players each since the new bidding system was introduced in 2015, equal-second behind Richmond, with the Kangaroos calling the name of Connor Downie on Wednesday evening and the Bombers attempting to recruit Brandon Walker and Maurice Rioli jnr.

Those bids came on a night where 12 Academy or father-son players were selected, making up a significant portion of the 59 prospects who were ultimately taken in this year's national draft.

