JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan has been taken No.1 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft after the Western Bulldogs matched a bid from Adelaide for the exciting key forward.

The Bulldogs wasted no time in snapping up Ugle-Hagan - long considered the best player in this year's draft pool - after the Crows placed a bid on the Next Generation Academy talent.

The 18-year-old is the Bulldogs' first No.1 selection since Brownlow medallist Adam Cooney in 2003 and the first Indigenous player since Des Headland went to Brisbane in 1998 to be taken with the top pick.

The moment Jamarra Ugle-Hagan became the No.1 pick in 2020 Western Bulldogs match Adelaide's bid to make Jamarra Ugle-Hagen the first selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft

Despite his 2020 season being wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ugle-Hagan was a near-unanimous top choice after his blistering form for the Oakleigh Chargers last year.

The athletic forward kicked 24 goals from nine games in the NAB League, showing a flair that should thrill Bulldogs fans for years to come.

He's tall (195cm), fast and loves to take towering pack marks.

The Dogs used picks 29, 33, 41, 42, 52, 54 to match the bid, while getting picks 61, 119, 120, 121 and 122 in return.

Ugle-Hagan: The No.1 pick on his mate Bont, 2021 goals and new jeans Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gives his thoughts on being named pick No.1 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft

As expected, Adelaide took lifelong Crows fan and South Australian forward/ruck Riley Thilthorpe second before North Melbourne sprung the first shock of the night by selecting midfielder Will Phillips third.

Phillips, a prolific ball-getter who oozes leadership, was expected to go in the first six selections, but many thought he'd drop lower than third before the Roos pounced.

Roos pounce early on tough midfielder Will Phillips joins North Melbourne at pick No.3 of the NAB AFL Draft

Sydney then solidified its key forward and midfield stocks with back-to-back picks by grabbing impressive West Australian Logan McDonald, who kicked 21 goals from nine WAFL games for Perth, and matching Hawthorn's bid on Academy player Braeden Campbell.

The Hawks took WA product Denver Grainger-Barras with pick No.6, leaving Gold Coast to snap up explosive midfielder Elijah Hollands at seven.

Hollands: 'I wanted the opportunity, I'm going to grab it with both hands.' Elijah Hollands taken at pick No.7 by the Gold Coast Suns

Then it was Essendon's turn to shape the draft with three successive picks.

With intrigue surrounding who the Bombers would take, and an inadvertent 'whiteboard leak' the day before the draft, they went with two key-position players and one explosive hybrid who is sure to turn heads.

Nik Cox (No.8) and Zach Reid (No.10) stand 200cm and 202cm, respectively, and could shore up the Bombers' defence for the next decade, but it was their selection in between that caused a stir.

Just hours after Sandringham's Archie Perkins said he'd prefer to stay in Melbourne than be drafted to another state, the forward/midfielder got his wish and will be a Bomber in 2021.

Archie Perkins celebrates as his name is called out by Essendon during the NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

