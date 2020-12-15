North Melbourne coach David Noble looks on during training in December. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW NORTH Melbourne coach David Noble has wasted no time outlining his bold expectations of the club's stack of new recruits.

It might be his first senior AFL coaching job, but the 53-year-old has made an immediate impact at Arden St after the club's tumultuous 2020.

Before Noble's appointment in November, the Kangaroos delivered a brutal list cull by axing 11 players.

The list clean-out has given Noble the licence to undertake an extensive rebuild for the first time in North's history.

Former GWS defender Aidan Corr is one of the new faces at North and already enthused about resurrecting his career under Noble.

After being primarily used for lockdown jobs at the Giants, Corr is determined to become an attacking rebounding backman.

"(Noble) actually interviewed me when I was a kid, when he was at the (Adelaide) Crows so I've had little bits to do with him," Corr said.

"We haven't really sat down one-on-one yet. We've had a few phone calls.

"He wants me to add a fair bit to my game which I believe I can do, and need to do.

"We had (Nick Haynes) taking most of the intercept marks (at GWS). I would love to add that to my game, create some more attack."

North's highest-profile recruit, Jaidyn Stephenson, is set on putting a difficult 2020 at Collingwood behind him and recapturing the form which won him the 2018 Rising Star award.

"(Noble's) great out on the field. He has a good mixture of having a laugh and being very instructive," he said.

"He will come over during training and say 'Stevo, I want you to talk a bit more or you're doing really well here' so I feel really encouraged by him.

"I have (had one-on-one chats with him) and I'm probably not going to disclose them ... but I get along pretty well with him."