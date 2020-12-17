Nick Daicos in action for Collingwood in a Next Generation Academy match at the MCG in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos.

FATHER-SON prospects Nick Daicos and Jace Burgoyne headline a revamped and refined NAB AFL Academy squad in 2021.

The pair are part of a 21-player squad selected by the AFL, in conjunction with several club recruiters, to be a part of the Academy program next year.

Daicos, the son of Collingwood champion Peter, is set to join brother Josh at the Magpies next year with the club already trading out its first draft pick to prepare for his arrival.

Burgoyne, who is the son of former Port Adelaide star and 2004 premiership player Peter and brother of current Power rookie Trent, is eligible to join the Power via next year's NAB AFL Draft.

He impressed this season playing with Woodville-West Torrens' under-18 side as a dashing half-back and has been selected in the country's top tier of prospects.

As revealed by AFL.com.au in October, the AFL has returned to an elite Academy model after the past two years extending its Academy members around the country to include 150 players across two age groups in state 'hubs'.

However, the League has moved back to the traditional Academy groupings of top-end talent as it deals with the financial impact of COVID-19. The Academy group, which will be coached by former Collingwood defender Tarkyn Lockyer, will have camps and is expected to play a game against a VFL line-up during the season.

Tarkyn Lockyer will coach another group of top-end talent in the AFL Academy in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

A number of spots in the Academy have also been left vacant by the AFL with the potential of more players to be added next year once clubs return to training and matches around Australia.

Nearly half of the group will come from Victoria, including highly rated draft hopefuls Josh Sinn, Tyler Sonsie, Josh Rachele, Campbell Chesser and Ben Hobbs, while South Adelaide pair Jason Horne and Matt Roberts will join Burgoyne as South Australian representatives.

Vic Country's Ben Hobbs in action during the U16 championship in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Austin Harris and Ned Stevens (Gold Coast) and Josh Fahey (GWS) are the only players tied to club Academies in the group in a distinct change to the compromised 2020 pool.

"We've selected an exciting list of players to enter the NAB AFL Academy and we're looking forward to seeing them grow as people and as footballers," Lockyer said.

"This holistic academy program provides all players with a heavy focus on elite football development and is equally focused on improving high performance and mental wellbeing of all players to best assist them with their 2021 journey and best prepare them for the highest level."

2021 NAB AFL Academy squad

Braden Andrews (Vic Metro/Oakleigh Chargers)

Sam Banks (Tasmania/Clarence)

Rhett Bazzo (Western Australia/Swan Districts)

Jace Burgoyne (South Australia/Woodville West Torrens)

Campbell Chesser (Vic Country/Sandringham Dragons)

Nick Daicos (Vic Metro/Oakleigh Chargers)

Josh Fahey (NSW/ACT/GWS Academy)

Cooper Hamilton (Vic Country/Bendigo Pioneers)

Austin Harris (Queensland/Gold Coast Academy)

Ben Hobbs (Vic Country/GWV Rebels)

Jason Horne (South Australia/South Adelaide)

Blake Howes (Vic Metro/Sandringham Dragons)

Matthew Johnson (Western Australia/Subiaco)

Cooper Murley (South Australia/Norwood)

Josh Rachele (Vic Country/Murray Bushrangers)

Matthew Roberts (South Australia/South Adelaide)

Josh Sinn (Vic Metro/Sandringham Dragons)

Tyler Sonsie (Vic Metro/Eastern Ranges)

Ned Stevens (Northern Territory/Waratah/Gold Coast Academy)

Jacob Van Rooyen (Western Australia/Claremont)

Jack Williams (Western Australia/East Fremantle)