THERE was a lot to like about the Suns last year, headlined by my man crush Hugh Greenwood (MID, $737,000) who dominated as a midfielder while carrying his invaluable forward status.

Unfortunately, he won't have that this year but he remains relevant for a number or reasons, his blond locks and good looks being just a couple of them.

The young Suns are a team on the rise, led by the face of the future Matt Rowell (MID, $574,000), who has all the makings of a future Pig after bursting onto the scene with a snout already semi-formed before injury cruelly cut his season short.

>> See all the Gold Coast prices and positions by registering now for AFL Fantasy

Lock them in

Hugh Greenwood (MID, $737,000) made a profound impact with the Suns in his debut year for the club and after being thrown straight into the middle, it didn't take long for his impact to be reflected in his Fantasy numbers. He was a mark of consistency throughout the season in which he averaged 77 (97 adjusted), highlighted largely by his tackling pressure after leading the League with 117 (+4s) including five games with double figures.

Track their pre-season

Piglet sensation Matt Rowell (MID, $574,000) didn't take long to become a fan favourite after bursting onto the scene with two hundreds (108, 104) in his first three games, bearing in mind we were playing 16-minute quarters. In 20-minute quarters it would have read scores of 135 and 130. The sky is the limit once the young gun is unleashed for a full game and from all reports he is impressing upon return to the pre-season despite remaining on light duties.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Wow, Rowell, the hype is real Matt Rowell further enhances his highly touted credentials after another stunning performance

Dual-position tempter

Will Brodie (FWD/MID, $503,000): The out-of-favour midfielder looms as a potential bargain if he can turn things around this pre-season and work his way back into the side. In 2019 he showed his potential, playing eight games at an average of 88 which included impressive scores of 142 and 113 from 29 and 26 possessions, respectively, and included 19 tackles across the two games. He is priced at 66 and is off to a great start to the pre-season by smashing his 2km time trial by 30 seconds.

New stripes, right price?

Rory Atkins (MID, $510,000) is another out-of-favour Crow who is keen to follow in the footsteps of Greenwood and dominate with increased responsibility at the Suns. The 26-year-old, 101-game veteran is in the prime of his career and comes in well underpriced after a disastrous season in which he recorded four games at an average of 36. He has averaged 80 or more on three occasions and should push those heights once again. He is priced at an average of 67.

FANTASY The big guns who’ll cost you big money in 2021

Bargain basement

Sam Flanders (FWD, $253,000) will be one to watch closely this pre-season as he enters his second year in the system. Despite being labelled as purely a forward, he is more than capable of playing midfield as he demonstrated at the 2019 NAB AFL U18 Championships where he was in the top 10 for disposals. He is a tackler and can hit the scoreboard, perfect for a cheap forward position if he can force his way in.

Draft sleeper

Jarrod Witts (RUC, $615,000): Was well below his best last season after coming off an injury-interrupted pre-season. In the previous three seasons, he was in the elite category for big men with averages of 93, 94 and 105 so he will present as a great option given he is priced at an average of 81, which isn’t a true reflection of where he sits in the pecking order.

Custom stat star

Hugh Greenwood (MID, $737,000): Given my unhealthy obsession, I am going to break the rules and write about a guy for the third time. Depending on how heavily your league rates clearances and contested possessions, Hugh's value could make a big spike as he finished the season ranking 10th and sixth in those categories respectively.

Buyer beware

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $647,000) is always a tempting selection across all formats because his best is elite! In the three years leading up to last season's five-game 56 average (70 adjusted) disaster, he had averaged 92 and 100. It would be a bold selection, but it could be a stroke of genius.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.