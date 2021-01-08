FREMANTLE has a Brownlow medallist, great draftees and a potential future Fantasy Pig on the horizon.

In his debut year, Caleb Serong (MID, $636,000) proved he could be a pig of the future. He was sensational as he went on to average 67 (83 adjusted due to the shortened 16-minture quarters).

The standout Docker in 2020 was clearly Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $729,000). He had an amazing breakout season and finished the year with an average of 76 (96 adjusted). Brayshaw boosted his 2019 average by a massive 26 points.

Who will be Fremantle's breakout players in 2021 and who will take their game to the next level?

Lock them in

Out of all the Dockers, Nat Fyfe (MID, $720,000) still sits at the top of the wishlist. After averaging 75 (94 adjusted) last season, Fyfe is 11 points underpriced based on his 2019 season. With Fyfe rumoured to be playing more out of the forward-50 in 2021, he is a strong chance of picking up forward status throughout the year. Fyfe is a worthy draft selection and a potential bargain in AFL Classic.

Track their pre-season

Drafted in 2018, Fremantle and Fantasy fans alike have been waiting to see Luke Valente (MID, $170,000). At the age of 20, surely he is ready to make his mark. He dominated as a junior averaging 117 in the Under-18 NAB AFL Championships and in 2019 he averaged 63 playing in the WAFL. Watch him closely this pre-season because we will need all the $170,000 players we can get.

Dual-position tempter

Michael Walters (MID/FWD, $698,000) is now a set and forget 90+ averaging forward. He backed up his 2019 season where he averaged 94 with an adjusted average of 91 last year. However, he might get off to a slow start as he plays Melbourne, the Giants and Carlton in the first three rounds, teams he averaged 52 (65 adjusted) against last year.

New stripes, right price?

He’ll play each week and average you a solid 50 but is Joel Hamling (DEF, $249,000) worth the extra dollars? Hamling didn’t play a game last year due to an ankle injury but this year he is back. The problem with the former Bulldogs is, Hamling is a lockdown defender and in AFL Fantasy this usually equates to very low scores.

Bargain basement

Although Fremantle has plenty of defenders to choose from, Heath Chapman (DEF, $244,000) rates as a high chance to debut early. Selected at pick No.14 in the NAB AFL Draft, Chapman is renowned for his intercept marking. He also recorded the fastest 2km time trail in the WA Combine, ranking him ninth nationally.

Draft sleeper

It wouldn't be a Fantasy pre-season without mentioning the name of Connor Blakely (MID, $485,000). We all know that Blakely averaged 92 back in 2018, and since then his average has slowly declined. He averaged just 51 (64 adjusted) last year and therefore he will sit right down the midfield rankings. If you believe he has the ability to turn it all around, then adjust your rankings accordingly, especially if you and your mates are running with a deep draft.

Custom stat star

In your draft league you can customise your scoring settings and one category you can align points to is "rebound 50s". If your league wants to be creative, then this will open the door for all players to become more relevant than ever before. Luke Ryan (DEF, $673,000) led the entire competition in rebound 50s with 113 and could be a sneaky pick if these settings are introduced into your draft league.

Buyer beware

In his debut season, Sean Darcy (RUC, $493,000) averaged a promising 84 from his eight games. From that point, due to multiple injuries and a drop in form, his average has decreased each and every year. Darcy averaged 52 (65 adjusted) last season and if the trend continues, it will be less than that in the season ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.