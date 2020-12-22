Roy, Warnie and Calvin from The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

EXCITEMENT is at fever pitch at The Traders HQ as AFL Fantasy has opened in December for the first time.

Thousands of keen coaches have been playing around with their Fantasy Classic team, highlighting bargains and piecing together their squad of 30 players under the $13m salary cap.

Last year's No. 1 NAB AFL Draft pick Matt Rowell (MID, $574,000) is the most selected with 41 per cent of teams featuring the five-gamer.

FANTASY The big guns who’ll cost you big money in 2021

Zac Williams (DEF, $626,000) and Braydon Preuss (RUC, $377,000) moved clubs in the pre-season and coaches are keen on their upside, featuring in the top five most-selected players.

The Traders discuss some of their early locks and delve into the brand new features of Fantasy Draft on the Christmas special of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - First picks in Fantasy Classic

3:30 - Bargain selections to keep an eye on

9:00 - The Treloar Effect

11:10 - Who are some rookies to place in your team at this early stage

14:00 - Selby Lee-Steere, the 2017/18 Fantasy Classic champion joins the boys

16:30 - What were some of Selby's takeaways from 2020 as he plans for next season

22:40 - New features of Fantasy Draft are discussed

31:00 - Heff from the Keeper League Podcast helps Calvin understand the new keeper league feature

37:30 - Tips for starting a keeper league

40:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page

48:20 - Some notes from the 2021 fixture

Stay across AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Club-by-club previews start on December 28. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.