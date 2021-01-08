RICHMOND'S Sydney Stack has been granted bail and released from jail after spending weeks behind bars for allegedly breaching WA's coronavirus quarantine restrictions.

Stack was jailed on December 19 and spent Christmas in Perth's Hakea prison before being released on Friday.

He will appear in court again on January 20.

He has a significant period of physical, mental and spiritual healing and rehabilitation in front of him - Stack's manager Paul Peos

His manager, Paul Peos, said Stack needed to focus on recovering from his ordeal in the coming weeks, and thanked the Tiger rookie's supporters.

"We are very relieved and pleased to have Syd released on bail today and grateful that the Supreme Court agreed with our position on the matter," Peos said in a statement.

"We have been overwhelmed with messages and offers of support from all around Australia for Sydney and must also say a public thankyou for the ongoing support of the Richmond Football Club in terms of his welfare.

"It has been a terribly challenging time for Sydney and our focus is on his near and longer term well-being. He has a significant period of physical, mental and spiritual healing and rehabilitation in front of him and we request some privacy as he works through these immediate challenges."

Stack was charged in mid-December with failing to comply with a direction after allegedly being found out on the town in Northbridge during his compulsory self-isolation period, having entered WA from Victoria on a flight that stopped over in South Australia.

WA's border with SA remains closed after a recent coronavirus scare.

Stack was granted approval to enter WA on compassionate grounds on December 10 for his grandfather's funeral.

He was issued with a direction to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days at a nominated address in Northam, about 97km from Perth.

But he was allegedly found by police at 1.10am on Saturday, December 19 in the party district of Northbridge.

It was also identified he had been staying at a residence in Belmont and not at his nominated quarantine address.

The alleged breach caps off a torrid year for Stack, who was overlooked in the 2018 national draft because of concerns about off-field issues but has since played 26 AFL games for Richmond.

He was handed a 10-match AFL ban and banished from Queensland in September for an incident outside of a Gold Coast strip club.

Stack and Tigers teammate Callum Coleman-Jones broke the AFL's return-to-play protocols during that night out, which ended up with them being involved in a fight at about 3.30am. Richmond were subsequently fined $100,000.