HAWTHORN has stood down Jonathon Patton from all club commitments after more women came forward alleging the injury-hit forward had sent them unsolicited lewd photos.

The matter first came to light last week when a woman used social media to accuse Patton of sending inappropriate images to her.

Hawthorn opened an investigation when it was made aware of the allegations, and decided to stand him down on Monday.

The Hawks released a statement saying Patton would remain stood down until the investigation was complete.

"The club's Integrity Committee met this afternoon and will continue to ascertain all relevant information," the statement said.

"The club will provide a further update at the completion of the investigation and asks that the privacy of all parties involved be respected at this time."

Patton has since deleted his social media accounts, and now faces an uncertain future.

The Hawks said in a statement on Saturday they were aware of the allegations against Patton.

"The allegations are of behaviour that does not reflect the values and standards of Hawthorn Football Club," the statement said.

"As soon as the club became aware of the allegations it addressed the matter with Patton directly and clearly communicated that any behaviour of this nature would not be tolerated."

Patton has endured a horror run on the injury front since being drafted by Greater Western Sydney with pick No.1 in the 2011 NAB AFL Draft.

The 27-year-old, who has undergone three knee reconstructions, played 89 games over eight injury-ravaged seasons at the Giants, before being traded to Hawthorn at the end of 2019 for a future fourth-round selection.

Patton played six games for the Hawks in a 2020 season where he suffered a hamstring injury and then later a torn plantaris tendon in his leg.

Next season is shaping up as somewhat of a make-or-break year for Patton, whose best year came in 2017 when he kicked 45 goals.

Patton was absent from training on Monday morning, as the Hawks completed a 2.2km time trial.

Changkuoth Jiath took out the victory ahead of youngster Finn Maginness and Dylan Moore. Draftee Connor Downie finished fourth in his first time trial appearance, while new recruit Tom Phillips rounded out the top five.