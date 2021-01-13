HAWTHORN forward Jonathon Patton has been admitted to hospital as his club investigates allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct on social media.

AFL.com.au has confirmed Patton has headed to hospital to assist with the management of his mental health.

It is believed Patton has been receiving treatment for a couple of days after being stood down by the Hawks as they undergo a thorough investigation into his behavior.

The club has also confirmed the AFL's integrity unit is also involved after multiple women made public allegations of lewd behaviour by the 2011 No.1 draft pick.

The 27-year-old has two years to run on his contract with the Hawks, having been traded to the club by Greater Western Sydney at the end of 2019.

Hawks chief executive Justin Reeves said the club was taking the matter seriously.

"This is a difficult time for all involved and it is important our club ensures that Jonathon receives the support he requires during this period," Reeves said in a letter to members this week.

"We take this matter very seriously and our Integrity Committee is working in conjunction with the AFL's Integrity Unit to undertake the investigation into these complaints within the framework of the AFL's Respect and Responsibility Policy.

"We anticipate this process will take some time and we will provide a further update when more information is available."