Collingwood defender Mark Keane in action against Fremantle on his AFL debut. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD defender Mark Keane is in doubt to be available for round one after having finger tendon surgery.

The promising Magpie, who returned to training earlier this month after coming back to Australia from Ireland, underwent surgery over the weekend.

The club says he will be sidelined for one to two months, putting Keane’s hopes of a round one spot in jeopardy.

Collingwood opens its season with a Friday night clash with the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on March 19.

The 20-year-old Keane has impressed at Collingwood since signing with the club and made his AFL debut last year, playing one senior game.

He travelled home to Ireland in the off-season and played in the Gaelic competition, having also signed a two-year contract extension with the Pies.

Fellow Magpie Darcy Moore was restricted to an individual training program after off-season finger surgery.