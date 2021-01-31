FOOTY came back with a bang as many of the big guns fired in the opening round of the 2021 NAB AFL Women's competition.

Fremantle continued its winning ways from 2020 with a big win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday afternoon, after North Melbourne handed Geelong a shellacking and Brisbane accounted for Richmond at Punt Road Oval.

On Saturday, Melbourne started its campaign in fine style with a solid victory over Gold Coast and Adelaide flexed its considerable muscle by thrashing West Coast.

Earlier, Collingwood began the AFLW season with an impressive win over arch rival Carlton at a sold-out Ikon Park on Thursday night, before an impressive St Kilda accounted for the Western Bulldogs at Moorabbin on Friday night.

ON DEMAND NOW Expert reporter Sarah Black reveals for her top 30 players ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Women's competition WATCH NOW

Thursday, January 28

Carlton v Collingwood

Ikon Park

7.15pm AEDT

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

CARLTON 0.0 0.0 3.1 4.3 (27)

COLLINGWOOD 0.1 4.2 5.2 5.3 (33)

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood The Blues and Magpies clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Friday, January 29

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs

RSEA Park

7.10pm AEDT

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

ST KILDA 3.0 6.0 6.2 8.3 (51)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.3 3.5 4.6 6.6 (42)

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: St Kilda v Western Bulldogs The Saints and Bulldogs clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Saturday, January 30

Gold Coast v Melbourne

Metricon Stadium

2.10pm AEST

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

GOLD COAST 3.1 3.3 5.4 5.5 (35)

MELBOURNE 2.0 7.1 9.1 9.2 (56)

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne The Suns and Demons clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

West Coast v Adelaide

Mineral Resources Park

2.10pm AWST

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

WEST COAST 0.1 2.3 2.3 2.6 (18)

ADELAIDE 2.1 3.2 7.5 8.8 (56)

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide The Eagles and Crows clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Sunday, January 31

Geelong v North Melbourne

GMHBA Stadium

12.10pm AEDT

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

GEELONG 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 (9)

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.0 5.2 8.4 11.5 (71)

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne The Cats and Kangaroos clash in Round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Richmond v Brisbane

Swinburne Centre

2.10pm AEDT

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

RICHMOND 0.2 1.4 1.6 1.6 (12)

BRISBANE 2.3 2.4 4.8 5.11 (41)

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Richmond v Brisbane The Tigers and Lions clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Fremantle v Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle Oval

1.10pm AWST

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

FREMANTLE 1.2 2.3 5.8 8.10 (58)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.3 1.4 2.4 4.4 (28)

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Fremantle v GWS The Dockers and Giants clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now