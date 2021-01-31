FOOTY came back with a bang as many of the big guns fired in the opening round of the 2021 NAB AFL Women's competition.
Fremantle continued its winning ways from 2020 with a big win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday afternoon, after North Melbourne handed Geelong a shellacking and Brisbane accounted for Richmond at Punt Road Oval.
On Saturday, Melbourne started its campaign in fine style with a solid victory over Gold Coast and Adelaide flexed its considerable muscle by thrashing West Coast.
Earlier, Collingwood began the AFLW season with an impressive win over arch rival Carlton at a sold-out Ikon Park on Thursday night, before an impressive St Kilda accounted for the Western Bulldogs at Moorabbin on Friday night.
Thursday, January 28
Carlton v Collingwood
Ikon Park
7.15pm AEDT
CARLTON 0.0 0.0 3.1 4.3 (27)
COLLINGWOOD 0.1 4.2 5.2 5.3 (33)
Friday, January 29
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs
RSEA Park
7.10pm AEDT
ST KILDA 3.0 6.0 6.2 8.3 (51)
WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.3 3.5 4.6 6.6 (42)
Saturday, January 30
Gold Coast v Melbourne
Metricon Stadium
2.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST 3.1 3.3 5.4 5.5 (35)
MELBOURNE 2.0 7.1 9.1 9.2 (56)
West Coast v Adelaide
Mineral Resources Park
2.10pm AWST
WEST COAST 0.1 2.3 2.3 2.6 (18)
ADELAIDE 2.1 3.2 7.5 8.8 (56)
Sunday, January 31
Geelong v North Melbourne
GMHBA Stadium
12.10pm AEDT
GEELONG 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 (9)
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.0 5.2 8.4 11.5 (71)
Richmond v Brisbane
Swinburne Centre
2.10pm AEDT
RICHMOND 0.2 1.4 1.6 1.6 (12)
BRISBANE 2.3 2.4 4.8 5.11 (41)
Fremantle v Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle Oval
1.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE 1.2 2.3 5.8 8.10 (58)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.3 1.4 2.4 4.4 (28)
