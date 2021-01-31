FOOTY came back with a bang as many of the big guns fired in the opening round of the 2021 NAB AFL Women's competition. 

Fremantle continued its winning ways from 2020 with a big win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday afternoon, after North Melbourne handed Geelong a shellacking and Brisbane accounted for Richmond at Punt Road Oval. 

On Saturday, Melbourne started its campaign in fine style with a solid victory over Gold Coast and Adelaide flexed its considerable muscle by thrashing West Coast. 

Earlier, Collingwood began the AFLW season with an impressive win over arch rival Carlton at a sold-out Ikon Park on Thursday night, before an impressive St Kilda accounted for the Western Bulldogs at Moorabbin on Friday night. 

ON DEMAND NOW

Expert reporter Sarah Black reveals for her top 30 players ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Women's competition

WATCH NOW

Thursday, January 28

Carlton v Collingwood
Ikon Park
7.15pm AEDT

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

CARLTON               0.0     0.0     3.1     4.3     (27)
COLLINGWOOD     0.1     4.2     5.2     5.3     (33)       

05:08 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood

The Blues and Magpies clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Friday, January 29

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs
RSEA Park
7.10pm AEDT

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

ST KILDA                                  3.0     6.0     6.2     8.3     (51)
WESTERN BULLDOGS            3.3     3.5     4.6     6.6     (42)

06:04 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: St Kilda v Western Bulldogs

The Saints and Bulldogs clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Saturday, January 30

Gold Coast v Melbourne
Metricon Stadium
2.10pm AEST

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

GOLD COAST     3.1     3.3     5.4     5.5     (35)
MELBOURNE     2.0     7.1     9.1     9.2     (56)

05:03 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne

The Suns and Demons clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

West Coast v Adelaide
Mineral Resources Park
2.10pm AWST

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

WEST COAST     0.1     2.3     2.3     2.6     (18)
ADELAIDE          2.1     3.2     7.5     8.8     (56) 

04:21 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide

The Eagles and Crows clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Sunday, January 31

Geelong v North Melbourne
GMHBA Stadium
12.10pm AEDT

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

GEELONG                                0.0       0.0       0.0       1.3 (9)
NORTH MELBOURNE              3.0       5.2       8.4       11.5 (71)

04:26 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne

The Cats and Kangaroos clash in Round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Richmond v Brisbane
Swinburne Centre
2.10pm AEDT  

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

RICHMOND    0.2     1.4     1.6     1.6     (12)
BRISBANE     2.3     2.4     4.8     5.11     (41)  

03:23 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: Richmond v Brisbane

The Tigers and Lions clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Fremantle v Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle Oval
1.10pm AWST

FULL MATCH COVERAGE AND STATS

FREMANTLE                                1.2   2.3   5.8   8.10 (58)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY      0.3   1.4   2.4   4.4 (28)

05:36 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: Fremantle v GWS

The Dockers and Giants clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now

IN ON DEMAND NOW