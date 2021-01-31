Sunday, January 31

GEELONG 1.3 (9) def by NORTH MELBOURNE 11.4 (70)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne The Cats and Kangaroos clash in Round 1 of the AFLW

RICHMOND 1.6 (12) def by BRISBANE 5.11 (41)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Happy Hodder shows a clean pair of heels Lions first-gamer Courtney Hodder shows off her electric pace to earn a dazzling debut goal

FREMANTLE v GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

1.10pm AWST, Sunday, January 31

Fremantle Oval, Fremantle, WA

If the Tigers are hungry for their first win, the Dockers are even more desperate to keep their undefeated streak alive. Fremantle last lost a game in 2019, and haven't dropped one at home since 2018.

There's no disputing GWS has had the toughest pre-season of anyone, having left home due to COVID-19 restrictions at the start of January. The Giants didn't make too many changes to their squad – it remains to be seen if ex-Dee Katherine Smith (ACL) is fit for round one, while athletic draftee Tarni Evans is one to look out for.

Tip: The Giants leaked scoring shots all over the place in their practice match against Adelaide, conceding 23 of them. It doesn't bode well for a game against the highest-scoring team of 2020 in Fremantle. Dockers by 29 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Dockers v Giants

Thursday, January 28

CARLTON 4.3 (27) def by COLLINGWOOD 5.3 (33)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood The Blues and Magpies clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Friday, January 29

ST KILDA 8.3 (51) def WESTERN BULLDOGS 6.6 (42)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: St Kilda v Western Bulldogs The Saints and Bulldogs clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Saturday, January 30

GOLD COAST 5.5 (35) def by MELBOURNE 9.2 (56)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne The Suns and Demons clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

WEST COAST 2.6 (18) def by ADELAIDE 8.8 (56)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide The Eagles and Crows clash in round one of the NAB AFL Women's competition

