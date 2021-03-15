Information on AFL Live Pass for Season 2021

Live Pass has been retired from the AFL Live App, which means you’ll no longer be able to live stream games from the 2021 season onwards.

You’ll still have free access to match replays, live scores, highlights and other great features on the apps. Learn more about the changes here

Eligible Telstra customers can claim a game-changing deal on Kayo so they can watch every game of every round live of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season, as well as over 50 sports, live and on demand. For more information click here

If you’ve purchased an annual or monthly AFL Live Pass through the Apple or Google App Store which is still active, you’ll be refunded for the time remaining on the Live Pass. This refund will be processed by your App Store (Apple or Google) directly back to your chosen payment method. This refund may take up to 45 days to be processed. More information on this change is available at http://tel.st/live-pass-support. If you have paid for Live Pass in season 2020 and want to continue streaming live games, you may be eligible for a special Kayo offer. You can find out more about the offer and check your eligibility at http://tel.st/live-pass-support.

AFL Live Pass FAQs

Terms & Conditions