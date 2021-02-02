CLUBS have been told to brace for changes to training programs should WA's COVID-19 lockdown continue into the weekend.

West Coast and Fremantle players have this week been capped to only one hour of exercise with one teammate outside their homes as the Perth region undergoes a five-day lockdown.

However, in a briefing with club chief executives on Tuesday, it's understood League officials told clubs to expect a uniform approach across the whole competition should the situation worsen.

WA announced its second consecutive day of no new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with its lockdown currently scheduled to end at 6pm AWST on Friday.

The AFL continues to plan for all scenarios and is closely monitoring state restrictions, with its ongoing approach to be led by medical officials and governments.

While the Eagles and Dockers have been under tighter boundaries this week, clubs across the rest of the competition have been able to train as normal.

It comes after both WA-based clubs were forced to fall into line with the rest of the country's restrictions for training in April last year despite WA easing its local stance.

"It's one of those strange ones where we've been told we're going to run by government policies most of this time and that's what the AFL have said," Fremantle midfielder Reece Conca told TAB Radio at the time.

"Now they've backflipped a little bit with this but I think it's one of those ones where the AFL's trying to create a competition which is as fair as possible and there would be potentially some advantage training in 8-10 as opposed to two, three or four."

Two matches for this weekend's NAB AFL Women's fixture have been temporarily postponed, however the League hasn't given up hope they could still take place.