North Melbourne 5.6 (36) def. St Kilda 1.4 (10)

KANGAROOS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane 10.5 (65) def. Gold Coast 0.2 (2)

LIONS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Greater Western Sydney 2.3 (15) lost to Adelaide 9.8 (62) at Blacktown International Sportspark, 5.10pm AEDT

GIANTS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Oval, 4.15pm AWST

This match was finally confirmed on Friday afternoon after both clubs' seasons were thrown into chaos after a positive COVID-19 case in Perth, the first in 10 months. They've been able to exercise for one hour a day in pairs, from Monday to Friday.

Just in case Fremantle's attack wasn't quite formidable enough, captain Kara Antonio has added a half-forward role to her bow, and is proving an important linking player along with the always hard-working Gabby O'Sullivan.

West Coast looked a rejuvenated side, with eight new faces and a fresh coach at the helm against Adelaide. Scoring still appears to be an issue, but fans should be thrilled at the long-term prospects of Mikayla Bowen, Bella Lewis and Shanae Davison.