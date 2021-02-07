Sunday, February 7

North Melbourne 5.6 (36) def. St Kilda 1.4 (10)

KANGAROOS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

03:53 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: North Melbourne v St Kilda

The Kangaroos and Saints clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Brisbane 10.5 (65) def. Gold Coast 0.2 (2)

LIONS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

04:42 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast

The Lions and Suns clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Greater Western Sydney 2.3 (15) lost to Adelaide 9.8 (62) at Blacktown International Sportspark, 5.10pm AEDT

GIANTS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

04:59 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: GWS v Adelaide

The Giants and Crows clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Oval, 4.15pm AWST

  • This match was finally confirmed on Friday afternoon after both clubs' seasons were thrown into chaos after a positive COVID-19 case in Perth, the first in 10 months. They've been able to exercise for one hour a day in pairs, from Monday to Friday. 
  • Just in case Fremantle's attack wasn't quite formidable enough, captain Kara Antonio has added a half-forward role to her bow, and is proving an important linking player along with the always hard-working Gabby O'Sullivan.
  • West Coast looked a rejuvenated side, with eight new faces and a fresh coach at the helm against Adelaide. Scoring still appears to be an issue, but fans should be thrilled at the long-term prospects of Mikayla Bowen, Bella Lewis and Shanae Davison.
  • Tip: The Dockers dominated the last Derby played between these two sides, and it's unlikely much has changed in 12 months. Fremantle by 35 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Dockers v Eagles

Watch it LIVE: Dockers v Eagles from 4.15pm AWST. Picture: AFL Media

Saturday, February 6

Melbourne 7.2 (44) def. Richmond 2.4 (16)

DEMONS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

04:24 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v Richmond

The Demons and Tigers clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Collingwood 6.9 (45) def. Geelong 2.4 (16)

MAGPIES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

04:50 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: Collingwood v Geelong

The Magpies and Cats clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Friday, February 5

Western Bulldogs 6.6 (42) def. Carlton 5.6 (36)

BULLDOGS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

05:12 Mins
Published on

AFLW Match Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Carlton

The Bulldogs and the Blues clash in round two of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Published on

Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now