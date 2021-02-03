ST KILDA expects Dan Hannebery to return to full training next week after a fortnight on a modified program dealing with a calf complaint.

The midfielder was a notable absentee as the Saints completed a two-hour session at RSEA Park on Wednesday following their four-day AFLPA imposed break.

Hannebery was instead reduced to a cross-training session indoors having missed the past week of main training hampered with calf tightness.

Teammate Jack Billings said the 29-year-old had been "flying" in the first week back from Christmas as he eyes his first full season as a Saint.

However, Hannebery has since been left to individual running and light skills as his teammates ramp up to their AAMI Community Series hitout in a month's time.

He will return to running on Friday before it is hoped he re-joins the full squad on Monday.

Hannebery has played 13 of a possible 41 games in two seasons at the Saints while battling persistent soft tissue setbacks.

However, the former Swan returned and excelled in last year's finals series off limited preparation following hamstring surgery in July.

Meantime, reigning best and fairest and potential new skipper Jack Steele also missed on Wednesday, enjoying a lighter week after a blistering start to summer.

Recruit Brad Crouch, who is suspended for the first two matches, was on reduced duties as he adapts to the Saints' program but has impressed in recent match simulation.

Veteran signing James Frawley and rookie defender Oscar Clavarino ran laps, while tall Shaun McKernan watched on.

List hopeful Mason Wood has hit full fitness after being initially eased into the program with the ex-Roo expected to win one of three vacant list spots in coming days.

Dylan Roberton assisted with the coaches as he considers retirement which would open up a fourth vacancy on the list.

Richmond recruit Jack Higgins performed strongly during the session along with Josh Battle, Jack Bytel, Jade Gresham and Jack Lonie.

A bulked-up Max King showed a strong presence in marking drills as he looks to build on his exciting 18-game debut campaign.

Current skipper Jarryn Geary will be sidelined for the next six weeks after fracturing his left leg while attempting a mark last Friday.

The Saints voted on their captain two weeks ago with an announcement imminent.