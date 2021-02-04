ESSENDON forward Jake Stringer was forced off the track early on Thursday with a leg issue which continues an interrupted off-season for the goalkicker.

Stringer left the Bombers' session grabbing at his calf and had the issue assessed by the club's medicos on the sidelines before ending his training.



The former Western Bulldogs star had only recently rejoined full training having been a part of the modified group since returning to the club.

While it did not appear a serious setback, Stringer adds to a group of experienced Bombers who were not taking part in the session, including David Zaharakis and Patrick Ambrose, who were on reduced duties.

The Bombers are looking for Stringer to spearhead the club's forward line after the 2018-19 leading goalkicker was restricted to 10 games last season due to a syndesmosis ankle injury.

Michael Hurley, who has been training as a forward in a possible return to attack this season, was absent from training, as was Kyle Langford and top-10 pick Archie Perkins.

Last year's best and fairest winner Jordan Ridley has stepped up his training after missing several weeks with a calf concern, with the gun intercept defender doing the majority of the session before finishing it with individual running on the Bombers' second oval.

Captain Dyson Heppell was again stationed across half-back during the match simulation parts of the session, with the former Rising Star set to return to his original AFL role.

Bombers captain Dyson Heppell on the track during a training session in January. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jayden Laverde also looks set for a change in position as he develops as a defender.

Former Greater Western Sydney midfielder Jye Caldwell impressed during the nearly three-hour hitout, with the new recruit set to add some important strength and power to the Bombers' onball brigade.

Fellow recruit Peter Wright, who shapes as a potential replacement for Joe Daniher inside 50 for the Bombers, took some impressive marks in match drills, while imposing young ruckman Sam Draper also continued his exciting summer.