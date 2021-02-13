HAS THE mark of the year already been taken?

It won’t count in the official rankings of the best marks of this season, but Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe looks ready to take the competition by storm again in 2021 after a huge grab in the Dockers’ intraclub.

>> WATCH FYFE'S SCREAMER BELOW

The club released vision of the Dockers’ skipper’s massive pack mark on social media, with Fyfe flying over a pack of six players to haul in the grab close to goal.

Fyfe also booted five goals in the club’s scratch match.

The gun midfielder’s leaping marks have been a key attribute throughout his career although this mark would rate as one of his best if taken in an AFL game.

The dual Brownlow medallist had an interrupted season last year with a hamstring problem but will be central to the Dockers’ hopes of pushing up the ladder again this season under coach Justin Longmuir.