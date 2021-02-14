Richmond coach Damien Hardwick looks on during a training session at Punt Road Oval on January 11, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND coach Damien Hardwick insists Tigers players will continue to support his ex-wife who has had a "significant" impact on the club's recent success.

Hardwick was forced to address his players on their return to training in January over his recent marriage break-up and new relationship with a member of the club's administration.

"My players are understanding of my situation of and where we're at," Hardwick told Melbourne radio station SEN on Monday.

HUNT FOR THREE-PEAT GLORY Richmond's coach shuffle

"What I've also got to understand is that there's a lot of staff and players that are incredibly close to Danielle and my family.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Incredible insider access: Making Their Mark doco sneak peek Making Their Mark is an Amazon Prime Video original. Watch the trailer NOW

"My entire family has been a massive part, and will continue to be a massive part, of the Richmond Football Club.

"Players and staff are close to Danielle and I'm glad they're supporting her. This isn't about taking sides, it's about making sure what's best for everyone."

'IT'S OBVIOUSLY SAD' Jack backs Hardwick amid marriage break-up

Tigers vice-captain Jack Riewoldt said that Hardwick's personal situation wasn't going to impact the playing group after hearing from his coach on the first day of pre-season.

"The first day back I had to speak to the players about it," Hardwick said.

"That's something we do at the club and it's important we did so that we could get on with the business of preparing for round one.

"It's important the first time they saw me I spoke about it openly and honestly. That was the reality of the situation and until I did that we couldn't really move forward.

COACHING PANEL SHAKE-UP New faces, who's gone

"We always speak about things that are distractions in our lives and distractions that bring about the demise of great teams.

"That's the reality of competition so I always had to continually deal with those distractions but it's the sides that deal with it best that come out on top.

"The players are supportive of both myself and Danielle, we've both had a significant impact on our footy club and it's important they continue to support both of us."

The Tigers issued a statement in January confirming "the club has no concerns with this (Hardwick's relationship) under club policy.

'GETTING THEIR HANDS DIRTY' Senior coaches' new normal after COVID

Hardwick's contract with Richmond expires at the end of 2021, with his management and club officials in early talks about a multi-year extension.