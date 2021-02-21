FREMANTLE and Collingwood have emerged as the teams to beat after four rounds of the NAB AFL Women's competition, as they remain the only two unbeaten sides.
If any doubts remained about the Magpies' credentials in 2021, they were dismissed during the 20-point win over a goalless North Melbourne, while the Dockers easily accounted for winless Gold Coast.
Elsewhere, Adelaide superstar Erin Phillips and Giants veteran Cora Staunton both booted four goals in their teams' Sunday wins over Brisbane and West Coast, respectively.
Carlton kept its season alive with a thrilling win over Richmond in the game of the round, St Kilda had a comprehensive Friday night win over Geelong and the Western Bulldogs inflicted Melbourne's first defeat of the season.
Friday, February 19
St Kilda 7.9 (51) def. Geelong 3.4 (22)
SAINTS v CATS Full match coverage and stats
Saturday, February 20
Carlton 8.3 (51) def. Richmond 7.4 (46)
BLUES v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats
Fremantle 7.13 (55) def. Gold Coast 1.0 (6)
DOCKERS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats
North Melbourne 0.8 (8) lost to Collingwood 4.4 (28)
KANGAROOS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats
Sunday, February 21
Brisbane 5.3 (33) lost to Adelaide 6.9 (45)
LIONS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats
Western Bulldogs 6.1 (37) def. Melbourne 2.12 (24)
BULLDOGS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats
Greater Western Sydney 7.6 (48) def. West Coast 4.4 (28)
GIANTS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats
Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now