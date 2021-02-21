Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal in Collingwood's AFLW win over North Melbourne in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE and Collingwood have emerged as the teams to beat after four rounds of the NAB AFL Women's competition, as they remain the only two unbeaten sides.

If any doubts remained about the Magpies' credentials in 2021, they were dismissed during the 20-point win over a goalless North Melbourne, while the Dockers easily accounted for winless Gold Coast.

Elsewhere, Adelaide superstar Erin Phillips and Giants veteran Cora Staunton both booted four goals in their teams' Sunday wins over Brisbane and West Coast, respectively.

Carlton kept its season alive with a thrilling win over Richmond in the game of the round, St Kilda had a comprehensive Friday night win over Geelong and the Western Bulldogs inflicted Melbourne's first defeat of the season.

Friday, February 19

St Kilda 7.9 (51) def. Geelong 3.4 (22)

SAINTS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Saturday, February 20

Carlton 8.3 (51) def. Richmond 7.4 (46)

BLUES v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Fremantle 7.13 (55) def. Gold Coast 1.0 (6)

DOCKERS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

North Melbourne 0.8 (8) lost to Collingwood 4.4 (28)

KANGAROOS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Sunday, February 21

Brisbane 5.3 (33) lost to Adelaide 6.9 (45)

LIONS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Western Bulldogs 6.1 (37) def. Melbourne 2.12 (24)

BULLDOGS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Greater Western Sydney 7.6 (48) def. West Coast 4.4 (28)

GIANTS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

