The day after: Dion Prestia and Dylan Grimes with the premiership cup on October 25, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

THREE-TIME premiership players Dylan Grimes and Dion Prestia have signed long-term deals to remain Tigers.

Already contracted to Richmond for 2021, Grimes is now contracted until the end of 2023 and Prestia through to the end of 2024.

AFL.com.au revealed in January that a contact extension for Grimes was imminent.

"You pinch yourself when you look at it – it will take me to being a 15-year player, and that is incredible because not that long ago I had a huge goal, a big scary, audacious goal of playing one AFL game and then maybe, hopefully, playing in a premiership," Grimes told AFL.com.au.

In his four seasons at Richmond after a six-year career with Gold Coast, Prestia has played in three winning Grand Finals (2017, 2019, 2020) and a losing preliminary final.

Hear from a pair of premiership Tigers, plus coaches Damien Hardwick, Chris Fagan and Alastair Clarkson in a bumper edition of Footy Feed

"Three more years added on to what was already in place for 2021, it's exciting times and I'm absolutely pumped to get another deal," Prestia said on AFL.com.au.

"I was lucky enough to get five years when I left Gold Coast at the end of '16, and the time has absolutely flown. There's been some good times and to go again was an absolute no-brainer.

"It wasn't if, it was when, I was going to re-sign. I was always going to say yes straight away. Pumped to get it done before the season starts.

"We're very lucky with our situation at the moment and I couldn't see myself playing anywhere else."

Grimes was overlooked by every club in the 2009 national draft, before being taken by the Tigers in the following pre-season draft. He has been among the 40-player All-Australian squad in the past three seasons, making the final cut in 2019.

"At the end of every year I text Blair Hartley and Francis Jackson – they were the guys who drafted me," Grimes said.

Dylan Grimes in his 2019 All-Australian blazer. Picture: AFL Photos

"I just express as much gratitude to them for the opportunity they have given me. I have met my wife through the club, and everything I have has been through Richmond, and because they saw something in me and backed me in when no one else did.

"That’s something I will owe the club forever, and will always be grateful for, and if I can play a small part in helping the club achieve its goals while living the dream, it seems the best-case scenario for everyone."

Prestia said no one at the Tigers would be satisfied without pushing for more premiership success.

Dion Prestia working hard during a Richmond time trial at Punt Road Oval on January 11, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"It feels strange, three time premiership player, but I still think there's a few left in us, and my contract takes me to 32, I think, and over the next four years, we can definitely go again," Prestia said.

Of the hamstring strain he incurred late last week, Prestia said: "It is just a little hamstring – it is in a good spot if you are going to do a hamstring.

"I'll be good for round one, it is just a little hiccup. The pre-season was really good until that, but this happens."