THE WESTERN Bulldogs have again looked to within their own system, committing a list spot to Footscray product Anthony Scott for 2021.

Scott, 25, impressed for the Dogs' senior side in Wednesday's practice match against Hawthorn and has been informed his train-on stint will become permanent.

The 180cm forward/midfielder joins Mitch Hannan, Will Hayes and Ryan Gardner as the fourth ex-Footscray VFL player on the club's AFL list.

Scott previously played for Richmond's VFL outfit and Old Trinity in the Victorian Amateurs before crossing to the Dogs' reserves side where he won the best and fairest in 2019.

He joins via the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) rules and takes the list spot vacated by the surprise retirement of Sam Lloyd in December.

Scott's selection in the senior side on Wednesday relegated other Dogs including Ed Richards, Cody Weightman, Taylor Duryea, Ben Cavarra, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Josh Schache to the reserves hitout.

With Hannan (groin) to miss round one against Collingwood, Scott will now come into consideration for a surprise debut.

The Dogs also have Eastern Ranges product Corey Preston and the son of ex-Dog Steve Macpherson, Ewan, training with their squad and could open up an extra spot by placing Toby McLean (ACL) on the long-term injury list.

Clubs have until March 9 to decide to select a player in the SSP, however a number of clubs are weighing up holding up over spots to the Mid-Season Rookie Draft slated for June.

WHO'S TRAINING AT YOUR CLUB?

Adelaide (one list spot): Nick Murray (Williamstown), Ayce Taylor (delisted Crow)

Carlton (one list spot): Ben Crocker (Adelaide), (Oscar McDonald (Melbourne), Callum Moore (Carlton), Zavier Maher (Murray Bushrangers)

Collingwood (two list spots): Jack Briskey (Sherwood Magpies, Queensland)

Essendon (two list spots): Alec Waterman (Claremont)

Hawthorn (two list spots): Lachie Bramble (Box Hill Hawks), Will Bravo (Dandenong Stingrays), Jackson Callow (Norwood)

Melbourne (three list spots): Majak Daw (North Heidelberg), Kobe Farmer (Peel Thunder), Deakyn Smith (Dandenong Stingrays)

North Melbourne (one list spot): Flynn Appleby (Collingwood), Sam Skinner (Brisbane)

Richmond (one list spot): Nick Couroupis (West Adelaide), Jordan Gallucci (Williamstown), Josh Green (Marist AFC, ACT), Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (delisted Tiger)

West Coast: Will Collins (Swan Districts), Cedric Cox (West Coast, WAFL), Nic Martin (Subiaco)

Western Bulldogs (one list spot): Ewan Macpherson (Northern Knights), Corey Preston (Eastern Ranges)

* St Kilda, Sydney and Port Adelaide also have list openings