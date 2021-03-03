SQUADS have been locked for the Bacon Cup Keeper League in following 30 rounds of selections across five days, with each coach believing success is just on to horizon.
The Traders and five of their mates have started their first keeper league with the aim to draft squads of 30 and to keep 14 players for the next season.
In a twist, the league members have made an agreement that no free agents are to be selected during the season to encourage more trading among the group if injuries mount up.
PART ONE League settings and first 10 rounds
There were a range of strategies implemented as the eight coaches rounded out their on-field 18. Finally, there were some interesting selections, which included a mix of youth and veterans with runs on the board, as the bench/reserves were picked.
Keeper league expert, Heff from the Keeper League Podcast, ran his eyes over each squad and gave his take.
The Manzacs
Coach: Brett
Club supported: Carlton
Pick: 1
Average age: 24.1
Heff’s take: Brett has drafted a good young midfield who have proven they can score, with Josh Kelly and Tim Taranto leading the charge. But also has senior experience with Brad Crouch and Luke Parker backing them up. With Bailey Smith, Adam Cerra, Tom Green and Dylan Stephens added to that line-up, his team will be set up for years to come on this line. However, he needs some of his forwards to take a big step forward this season in order to be competitive.
DEF: Jordan Ridley (32), Alex Witherden (33), James Sicily (96), Trent Rivers (129), Damon Greaves (145)
MID: Josh Kelly (16), Tim Taranto (17), Brad Crouch (48), Bailey Smith (64), Adam Cerra (65), Luke Parker (81), Tom Green (97)
RUC: Brodie Grundy (1)
FWD: Toby Greene (49), Jack Higgins (80), Jake Riccardi (112), Bayley Fritsch (128)
INT: Dylan Stephens (113), Shaun Higgins (144), Brad Sheppard (160), Steven May (176), Luke Jackson (177), Nic Naitanui (192), Jack Billings (193), Taylor Duryea (208), Oscar Allen (209), Liam Baker (224), David Swallow (225), Dylan Moore (240)
BEATBOX14
Coach: Matt
Club supported: Carlton
Pick: 2
Average age: 25
Heff’s take: Matt now has some injury concerns with players going down since the draft, but I liked his strategy. Getting Dunkley at the end of the second round was a good get – if he does lose his forward status at the end of the year, he’ll be a premium midfielder next year. I also like the fact he took Marshall as a forward and Witts in the ruck, setting him up with a strong team for this season and some good trade value in future when someone like Stu (with Goldstein and Stanley) are looking for a new ruck in the future. He potentially went a little too early on Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Will Brodie, but Rory Sloane and Lachie Weller were solid late picks.
DEF: Zac Williams (50), Jack Lukosious (63), Wayne Milera (111), Brodie Smith (127), Daniel Rich (130)
MID: Clayton Oliver (2), Lachie Hunter (31), Caleb Serong (34), Andrew McGrath (47), Jarryd Lyons (79), Ollie Wines (98), Jaeger O’Meara (114)
RUC: Rowan Marshall (18)
FWD: Josh Dunkley (15), Tom Phillips (66), Jeremy Cameron (95), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (143), Will Brodie (146)
INT: Jarrod Witts (82), Rory Sloane (159), Will Setterfield (162), Jesse Hogan (175), Shannon Hurn (178), Zac Fisher (191), Jack Viney (194), Braydon Preuss (207), Tom Doedee (210), Brayden Fiorini (223), Jeremy Finlayson (226), Lachie Weller (239)
destROY
Coach: Roy
Club supported: Carlton
Pick: 3
Average age: 25
Heff’s take: On paper Roy’s team looks amazing but may be in a bit of strife if players like Zak Butters and Connor Rozee don’t make the jump we expect them to make straight away. This would leave him with a shallow forward line, with Zorko entering the latter stages of his career being a cause for concern. However, a midfield led by Walsh, Rowell, McCluggage and Cripps, and three premium defenders in Lloyd, Docherty and McDonald, means he should be a genuine chance for a flag for a few years to come.
DEF: Jake Lloyd (3), Sam Docherty (62), Luke McDonald (67), Hunter Clark (78), Jeremy Howe (110)
MID: Sam Walsh (16), Matt Rowell (19), Patrick Cripps (30), Hugh McCluggage (51), Jed Anderson (99), Scott Pendlebury (115), Blake Acres (142)
RUC: Sam Draper (94)
FWD: Connor Rozee (35), Zak Butters (46), Dayne Zorko (83), Peter Ladhams (126), Tom J. Lynch (131)
INT: Dyson Heppell (147), Joe Daniher (158), Devon Smith (163), Ben McEvoy (174), Lachie Fogarty (179), Ed Curnow (190), Sam Petrevski-Seton (195), Harry Schoenberg (206), Nick Hind (211), Nic Newman (222), Orazio Fantasia (227), Paddy Ryder (238)
Warne Dawgs
Coach: Warnie
Club supported: Essendon
Pick: 4
Average age: 25.6
Heff’s take: Warnie probably went a little too hard on the midfielders early (especially with Gaff in the third round who will be 29 this year) but it should pay off. His defence made up entirely of players entering the prime of their careers should hold him in good stead. The strategy was obviously to go with a balanced side, but he has also capitalised on some value late bringing in older players like Gray, Shuey and Hill who will score well in the short term. This should put him in contention early. However, I worry about the ceiling of some of the forwards he has selected.
DEF: Dan Houston (45), Jayden Short (52), Liam Duggan (61), Jordan Dawson (68), Jack Bowes (116)
MID: Zach Merrett (4), Jack Steele (13), Andrew Gaff (20), James Worpel (29), Nat Fyfe (84), Jacob Hopper (125), Josh P. Kennedy (132)
RUC: Tim English (36)
FWD: Jack Martin (77), Chad Wingard (93), Cam Rayner (100), Darcy MacPherson (109), Jack Ziebell (141)
INT: Dion Prestia (148), James Harmes (157), Tom Hawkins (164), Toby Nankervis (173), Darcy Parish (180), Robbie Gray (189), Nick Vlastuin (196), Paddy Dow (205), Daniel Howe (212), Luke Shuey (221), Tom De Koning (228), Bradley Hill (237)
Merv Gray Autos
Coach: Chook
Club supported: Melbourne
Pick: 5
Average age: 24.4
Heff’s take: There was a lot of conjecture over Chook taking Gawn with pick 5, but I think it’s fine providing he manages to put himself in contention early and brings home a flag in the next two years. The midfield is probably lacking that standout captain option, as I worry Rocky and Petracca won’t be able to increase their game time to match their adjusted scoring, but the depth in the back and forward lines should negate this. Perryman, Sholl, Thomas and Lipinski were all great late picks that provide him with some potential fantasy stars going forward.
DEF: Rory Laird (12), Callum Mills (37), Christian Salem (76), Nick Coffield (92), Darcy Byrne-Jones (156),
MID: Christian Petracca (21), Andrew Brayshaw (44), Tom Rockliff (85), Touk Miller (101), Luke Davies-Uniacke (117), Angus Brayshaw (124), Ed Langdon (133)
RUC: Max Gawn (5)
FWD: Dustin Martin (28), Kyle Langford (53), Zac Bailey (60), Ben Ainsworth (69), Michael Gibbons (108)
INT: Cameron Zurhaar (140), Scott Lycett (149), Jarman Impey (165), James Cousins (172), Harry Perryman (181), Lachlan Sholl (188), Stefan Martin (197), David Mundy (204), Wil Powell (213), Hayden Crozier (220), Tarryn Thomas (229), Patrick Lipinski (236)
Calvinator
Coach: Calvin
Club supported: Adelaide
Pick: 6
Average age: 24.7
Heff’s take: Despite their age, I don’t mind where Calvin has drafted Sidebottom and Walters given the shallow pool of forwards this year. This has allowed him to draft a reasonably balanced side in terms of scoring output this season and should be in contention for the flag. He also managed to pick up some quality youth later in the draft with Ash, Cumming, Powell and Duursma the stand outs.
DEF: Lachie Whitfield (6), Nick Haynes (54), Luke Ryan (59), Bailey Williams (107), Lachie Ash (123)
MID: Matt Crouch (11), Marcus Bontempelli (22), Adam Treloar (27), Stephen Coniglio (43), Mitch Duncan (86), Dylan Shiel (91), Sam Menegola (118)
RUC: Oscar McInerney (102)
FWD: Steele Sidebottom (38), Michael Walters (70), Gryan Miers (75), Tom Papley (134), Kane Lambert (139)
INT: Bachar Houli (150), Brandon Parfitt (155), Izak Rankine (166), Isaac Quaynor (171), Isaac Cumming (182), Sam Powell-Pepper (187), Jarrod Berry (198), Tom Powell (203), Sean Darcy (214), Dan Butler (219), Xavier Duursma (230), Jacob Weitering (235)
The Soup Nazis
Coach: Stu
Club supported: Geelong
Pick: 7
Average age: 25.7
Heff’s take: Stu has built a side that should be in contention early. Hopefully, Todd Goldstein can put up good numbers for another year and Stu isn’t let down in the ruck department. His forward line should go well this year, but I worry about Caldwell, Bolton, Stephenson and potentially De Goey increasing their midfield time, leaving him with a big hole to fill next year if they change position in fantasy next year.
DEF: Jack Crisp (23), Brayden Maynard (39), Hayden Young (58), Adam Saad (103), Jordan Clark (135)
MID: Tom Mitchell (7), Jack Macrae (10), Taylor Adams (26), Noah Anderson (55), Tim Kelly (74), Trent Dumont (106), Dom Sheed (119)
RUC: Todd Goldstein (138)
FWD: Jordan De Goey (42), Shai Bolton (71), Jye Caldwell (87), Jaidyn Stephenson (90), Isaac Smith (122)
INT: Jamie Elliott (151), Elliot Yeo (154), Charlie Cameron (167), Zach Tuohy (170), Rhys Stanley (183), Harry Cunningham (186), Liam Shiels (199), Hamish Hartlett (202), Sebastian Ross (215), Nakia Cockatoo (218), Oleg Markov (231), Quinton Narkle (234)
Girth Control
Coach: Adrian
Club supported: Sydney
Pick: 8
Average age: 25.5
Heff’s take: Taking two premium forwards early on is a good move considering how shallow the pool is, but I worry about Dangerfield’s forward status beyond this year. The midfield is a worry in terms of consistency from Guthrie, Keays and Greenwood, along with an aging Boak, so they may need to go hard at this position in future drafts. Drafting Jackson Hately in the 22nd round was a good get, and getting Buddy with his last pick in the draft was a nice touch.
DEF: Tom Stewart (24), Caleb Daniel (41), Jack Scrimshaw (72), Will Day (105), John Noble (121)
MID: Lachie Neale (8), Jy Simpkin (56), Josh Daicos (57), Cameron Guthrie (88), Ben Keays (89), Travis Boak (120), Hugh Greenwood (137)
RUC: Reilly O’Brien (9)
FWD: Patrick Dangerfield (25), Isaac Heeney (40), Nick Blakey (73), Lachie Schultz (104), Jack Gunston (136)
INT: Zak Jones (152), James Rowbottom (153), Matt Taberner (168), Jackson Hately (169), Rory Lobb (184), Jason Johannisen (185), Sam Simpson (200), Ben Cunnington (201), Mark Blicavs (216), Luke Dunstan (217), Mark O’Connor (232), Lance Franklin (233)
PART ONE Click here for full rounds 1-10 results
Round 11
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
81
|
Luke Parker
|
Syd
|
MID
|
28
|
Brett
|
82
|
Jarrod Witts
|
GCS
|
RUC
|
28
|
Matt
|
83
|
Dayne Zorko
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
32
|
Roy
|
84
|
Nat Fyfe
|
Frem
|
MID
|
29
|
Warnie
|
85
|
Tom Rockliff
|
PA
|
MID
|
31
|
Chook
|
86
|
Mitch Duncan
|
Geel
|
MID
|
29
|
Calvin
|
87
|
Jye Caldwell
|
Ess
|
MID/FWD
|
20
|
Stu
|
88
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
Geel
|
MID
|
28
|
Adrian
Round 12
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
89
|
Ben Keays
|
Adel
|
MID
|
24
|
Adrian
|
90
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
NM
|
FWD
|
22
|
Stu
|
91
|
Dylan Shiel
|
Ess
|
MID
|
28
|
Calvin
|
92
|
Nick Coffield
|
St K
|
DEF
|
21
|
Chook
|
93
|
Chad Wingard
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
27
|
Warnie
|
94
|
Sam Draper
|
Ess
|
RUC
|
22
|
Roy
|
95
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
27
|
Matt
|
96
|
James Sicily
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
26
|
Brett
Round 13
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
97
|
Tom Green
|
GWS
|
MID
|
20
|
Brett
|
98
|
Ollier Wines
|
PA
|
MID
|
26
|
Matt
|
99
|
Jed Anderson
|
NM
|
MID
|
27
|
Roy
|
100
|
Cam Rayner
|
BL
|
FWD
|
21
|
Warnie
|
101
|
Touk Miller
|
GCS
|
MID
|
25
|
Chook
|
102
|
Oscar McInerney
|
BL
|
RUC
|
26
|
Calvin
|
103
|
Adam Saad
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
26
|
Stu
|
104
|
Lachie Schultz
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
23
|
Adrian
Round 14
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
105
|
Will Day
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
19
|
Adrian
|
106
|
Trent Dumont
|
NM
|
MID
|
25
|
Stu
|
107
|
Bailey Williams
|
WB
|
DEF
|
23
|
Calvin
|
108
|
Michael Gibbons
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
25
|
Chook
|
109
|
Darcy MacPherson
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
23
|
Warnie
|
110
|
Jeremy Howe
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
30
|
Roy
|
111
|
Wayne Milera
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
23
|
Matt
|
112
|
Jake Riccardi
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
21
|
Brett
Round 15
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
113
|
Dylan Stephens
|
Syd
|
MID
|
20
|
Brett
|
114
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
Haw
|
MID
|
27
|
Matt
|
115
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
Coll
|
MID
|
31
|
Roy
|
116
|
Jack Bowes
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
23
|
Warnie
|
117
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
NM
|
MID
|
21
|
Chook
|
118
|
Sam Menegola
|
Geel
|
MID
|
29
|
Calvin
|
119
|
Dom Sheed
|
WCE
|
MID
|
25
|
Stu
|
120
|
Travis Boak
|
PA
|
MID
|
32
|
Adrian
Round 16
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
121
|
John Noble
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
23
|
Adrian
|
122
|
Isaac Smith
|
Geel
|
MID/FWD
|
32
|
Stu
|
123
|
Lachie Ash
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
19
|
Calvin
|
124
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
Melb
|
MID
|
25
|
Chook
|
125
|
Jacob Hopper
|
GWS
|
MID
|
24
|
Warnie
|
126
|
Peter Ladhams
|
PA
|
RUC/FWD
|
23
|
Roy
|
127
|
Brodie Smith
|
Adel
|
DEF/MID
|
29
|
Matt
|
128
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
24
|
Brett
Round 17
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
129
|
Trent Rivers
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
19
|
Brett
|
130
|
Daniel Rich
|
BL
|
DEF
|
30
|
Matt
|
131
|
Tom Lynch
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
30
|
Roy
|
132
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
Syd
|
MID
|
32
|
Warnie
|
133
|
Ed Langdon
|
Melb
|
MID
|
25
|
Chook
|
134
|
Tom Papley
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
24
|
Calvin
|
135
|
Jordan Clark
|
Geel
|
DEF/MID
|
20
|
Stu
|
136
|
Jack Gunston
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
29
|
Adrian
Round 18
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
137
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
GCS
|
MID
|
29
|
Adrian
|
138
|
Todd Goldstein
|
NM
|
RUC
|
32
|
Stu
|
139
|
Kane Lambert
|
Rich
|
FWD
|
29
|
Calvin
|
140
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
NM
|
FWD
|
22
|
Chook
|
141
|
Jack Ziebell
|
NM
|
FWD
|
30
|
Warnie
|
142
|
Blake Acres
|
Frem
|
MID
|
25
|
Roy
|
143
|
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|
WB
|
FWD
|
18
|
Matt
|
144
|
Shaun Higgins
|
Geel
|
MID
|
33
|
Brett
Round 19
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
145
|
Damon Greaves
|
Haw
|
DEF
|
20
|
Brett
|
146
|
Will Brodie
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
22
|
Matt
|
147
|
Dyson Heppell
|
Ess
|
MID
|
28
|
Roy
|
148
|
Dion Prestia
|
Rich
|
MID
|
28
|
Warnie
|
149
|
Scott Lycett
|
PA
|
RUC
|
28
|
Chook
|
150
|
Bachar Houli
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
32
|
Calvin
|
151
|
Jamie Elliott
|
Coll
|
MID/FWD
|
28
|
Stu
|
152
|
Zak Jones
|
St K
|
MID
|
26
|
Adrian
Round 20
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
153
|
James Rowbottom
|
Syd
|
MID
|
20
|
Adrian
|
154
|
Elliot Yeo
|
WCE
|
MID
|
27
|
Stu
|
155
|
Brandon Parfitt
|
Geel
|
MID
|
22
|
Calvin
|
156
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
PA
|
DEF
|
25
|
Chook
|
157
|
James Harmes
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
25
|
Warnie
|
158
|
Joe Daniher
|
BL
|
FWD
|
27
|
Roy
|
159
|
Rory Sloane
|
Adel
|
MID
|
31
|
Matt
|
160
|
Brad Sheppard
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
29
|
Brett
Round 21
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
161
|
Liam Ryan
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
24
|
Brett
|
162
|
Will Setterfield
|
Carl
|
MID
|
23
|
Matt
|
163
|
Devon Smith
|
Ess
|
MID
|
27
|
Roy
|
164
|
Tom Hawkins
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
32
|
Warnie
|
165
|
Jarman Impey
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
25
|
Chook
|
166
|
Izak Rankine
|
GCS
|
FWD
|
20
|
Calvin
|
167
|
Charlie Cameron
|
BL
|
FWD
|
26
|
Stu
|
168
|
Matt Taberner
|
Frem
|
FWD
|
27
|
Adrian
Round 22
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
169
|
Jackson Hately
|
Adel
|
MID
|
20
|
Adrian
|
170
|
Zach Tuohy
|
Geel
|
MID
|
31
|
Stu
|
171
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
Coll
|
DEF
|
21
|
Calvin
|
172
|
James Cousins
|
Haw
|
MID
|
22
|
Chook
|
173
|
Toby Nankervis
|
Rich
|
RUC
|
26
|
Warnie
|
174
|
Ben McEvoy
|
Haw
|
DEF/RUC
|
31
|
Roy
|
175
|
Jesse Hogan
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
26
|
Matt
|
176
|
Steven May
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
29
|
Brett
Round 23
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
177
|
Luke Jackson
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
19
|
Brett
|
178
|
Shannon Hurn
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
33
|
Matt
|
179
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
22
|
Roy
|
180
|
Darcy Parish
|
Ess
|
MID
|
23
|
Warnie
|
181
|
Harry Perryman
|
GWS
|
MID
|
22
|
Chook
|
182
|
Isaac Cumming
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
22
|
Calvin
|
183
|
Rhys Stanley
|
Geel
|
RUC
|
30
|
Stu
|
184
|
Rory Lobb
|
Frem
|
RUC/FWD
|
28
|
Adrian
Round 24
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
185
|
Jason Johannisen
|
WB
|
DEF
|
28
|
Adrian
|
186
|
Harry Cunningham
|
Syd
|
DEF
|
27
|
Stu
|
187
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
PA
|
MID/FWD
|
23
|
Calvin
|
188
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
Adel
|
DEF/MID
|
21
|
Chook
|
189
|
Robbie Gray
|
PA
|
FWD
|
32
|
Warnie
|
190
|
Ed Curnow
|
Carl
|
MID
|
31
|
Roy
|
191
|
Zac Fisher
|
Carl
|
FWD
|
22
|
Matt
|
192
|
Nic Naitanui
|
WCE
|
RUC
|
30
|
Brett
Round 25
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
193
|
Jack Billings
|
St K
|
MID
|
25
|
Brett
|
194
|
Jack Viney
|
Melb
|
MID
|
26
|
Matt
|
195
|
Sam Pretrevski-Seton
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
23
|
Roy
|
196
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
26
|
Warnie
|
197
|
Stefan Martin
|
WB
|
RUC
|
24
|
Chook
|
198
|
Jarrod Berry
|
BL
|
MID
|
23
|
Calvin
|
199
|
Liam Shiels
|
Haw
|
MID
|
29
|
Stu
|
200
|
Sam Simpson
|
Geel
|
FWD
|
22
|
Adrian
Round 26
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
201
|
Ben Cunnington
|
NM
|
MID
|
29
|
Adrian
|
202
|
Hamish Hartlett
|
PA
|
DEF
|
30
|
Stu
|
203
|
Tom Powell
|
NM
|
MID
|
19
|
Calvin
|
204
|
David Mundy
|
Frem
|
MID
|
35
|
Chook
|
205
|
Paddy Dow
|
Carl
|
MID/FWD
|
21
|
Warnie
|
206
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
Adel
|
FWD
|
20
|
Roy
|
207
|
Braydon Preuss
|
GWS
|
RUC
|
25
|
Matt
|
208
|
Taylor Duryea
|
WB
|
DEF/FWD
|
29
|
Brett
Round 27
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
209
|
Oscar Allen
|
WCE
|
FWD
|
21
|
Brett
|
210
|
Tom Doedee
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
24
|
Matt
|
211
|
Nick Hind
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
26
|
Roy
|
212
|
Daniel Howe
|
Haw
|
DEF/MID
|
25
|
Warnie
|
213
|
Wil Powell
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
21
|
Chook
|
214
|
Sean Darcy
|
Frem
|
RUC
|
22
|
Calvin
|
215
|
Sebastian Ross
|
St K
|
MID
|
27
|
Stu
|
216
|
Mark Blicavs
|
Geel
|
DEF/MID
|
29
|
Adrian
Round 28
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
217
|
Luke Dunston
|
St K
|
MID
|
26
|
Adrian
|
218
|
Nakia Cockatoo
|
BL
|
MID/FWD
|
24
|
Stu
|
219
|
Dan Butler
|
St K
|
FWD
|
24
|
Calvin
|
220
|
Hayden Crozier
|
WB
|
DEF
|
27
|
Chook
|
221
|
Luke Shuey
|
WCE
|
MID
|
30
|
Warnie
|
222
|
Nic Newman
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
28
|
Roy
|
223
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
GCS
|
MID
|
23
|
Matt
|
224
|
Liam Baker
|
Rich
|
DEF
|
23
|
Brett
Round 29
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
225
|
David Swallow
|
GCS
|
MID
|
28
|
Brett
|
226
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
GWS
|
FWD
|
25
|
Matt
|
227
|
Orazio Fantasia
|
PA
|
DEF/FWD
|
25
|
Roy
|
228
|
Tom De Koning
|
Carl
|
RUC
|
21
|
Warnie
|
229
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
NM
|
FWD
|
20
|
Chook
|
230
|
Xavier Duursma
|
PA
|
MID
|
20
|
Calvin
|
231
|
Oleg Markov
|
GCS
|
DEF
|
24
|
Stu
|
232
|
Mark O'Connor
|
Geel
|
DEF
|
24
|
Adrian
Round 30
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Age
|
Coach
|
233
|
Lance Franklin
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
34
|
Adrian
|
234
|
Quinton Narkle
|
Geel
|
MID
|
23
|
Stu
|
235
|
Jacob Weitering
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
23
|
Calvin
|
236
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
WB
|
MID
|
22
|
Chook
|
237
|
Bradley Hill
|
St K
|
MID
|
27
|
Warnie
|
238
|
Paddy Ryder
|
St K
|
RUC
|
33
|
Roy
|
239
|
Lachie Weller
|
GCS
|
MID
|
25
|
Matt
|
240
|
Dylan Moore
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
21
|
Brett
Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.