SQUADS have been locked for the Bacon Cup Keeper League in following 30 rounds of selections across five days, with each coach believing success is just on to horizon.

The Traders and five of their mates have started their first keeper league with the aim to draft squads of 30 and to keep 14 players for the next season.

In a twist, the league members have made an agreement that no free agents are to be selected during the season to encourage more trading among the group if injuries mount up.

PART ONE League settings and first 10 rounds

There were a range of strategies implemented as the eight coaches rounded out their on-field 18. Finally, there were some interesting selections, which included a mix of youth and veterans with runs on the board, as the bench/reserves were picked.

Keeper league expert, Heff from the Keeper League Podcast, ran his eyes over each squad and gave his take.

The Manzacs

Coach: Brett
Club supported: Carlton
Pick: 1
Average age: 24.1

Heff’s take: Brett has drafted a good young midfield who have proven they can score, with Josh Kelly and Tim Taranto leading the charge. But also has senior experience with Brad Crouch and Luke Parker backing them up. With Bailey Smith, Adam Cerra, Tom Green and Dylan Stephens added to that line-up, his team will be set up for years to come on this line. However, he needs some of his forwards to take a big step forward this season in order to be competitive.

DEF: Jordan Ridley (32), Alex Witherden (33), James Sicily (96), Trent Rivers (129), Damon Greaves (145)
MID: Josh Kelly (16), Tim Taranto (17), Brad Crouch (48), Bailey Smith (64), Adam Cerra (65), Luke Parker (81), Tom Green (97)
RUC: Brodie Grundy (1)
FWD: Toby Greene (49), Jack Higgins (80), Jake Riccardi (112), Bayley Fritsch (128)
INT: Dylan Stephens (113), Shaun Higgins (144), Brad Sheppard (160), Steven May (176), Luke Jackson (177), Nic Naitanui (192), Jack Billings (193), Taylor Duryea (208), Oscar Allen (209), Liam Baker (224), David Swallow (225), Dylan Moore (240)

BEATBOX14

Coach: Matt
Club supported: Carlton
Pick: 2
Average age: 25

Heff’s take: Matt now has some injury concerns with players going down since the draft, but I liked his strategy. Getting Dunkley at the end of the second round was a good get – if he does lose his forward status at the end of the year, he’ll be a premium midfielder next year. I also like the fact he took Marshall as a forward and Witts in the ruck, setting him up with a strong team for this season and some good trade value in future when someone like Stu (with Goldstein and Stanley) are looking for a new ruck in the future. He potentially went a little too early on Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Will Brodie, but Rory Sloane and Lachie Weller were solid late picks.

DEF: Zac Williams (50), Jack Lukosious (63), Wayne Milera (111), Brodie Smith (127), Daniel Rich (130)
MID: Clayton Oliver (2), Lachie Hunter (31), Caleb Serong (34), Andrew McGrath (47), Jarryd Lyons (79), Ollie Wines (98), Jaeger O’Meara (114)
RUC: Rowan Marshall (18)
FWD: Josh Dunkley (15), Tom Phillips (66), Jeremy Cameron (95), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (143), Will Brodie (146)
INT: Jarrod Witts (82), Rory Sloane (159), Will Setterfield (162), Jesse Hogan (175), Shannon Hurn (178), Zac Fisher (191), Jack Viney (194), Braydon Preuss (207), Tom Doedee (210), Brayden Fiorini (223), Jeremy Finlayson (226), Lachie Weller (239)

destROY

Coach: Roy
Club supported: Carlton
Pick: 3
Average age: 25

Heff’s take: On paper Roy’s team looks amazing but may be in a bit of strife if players like Zak Butters and Connor Rozee don’t make the jump we expect them to make straight away. This would leave him with a shallow forward line, with Zorko entering the latter stages of his career being a cause for concern. However, a midfield led by Walsh, Rowell, McCluggage and Cripps, and three premium defenders in Lloyd, Docherty and McDonald, means he should be a genuine chance for a flag for a few years to come.

DEF: Jake Lloyd (3), Sam Docherty (62), Luke McDonald (67), Hunter Clark (78), Jeremy Howe (110)
MID: Sam Walsh (16), Matt Rowell (19), Patrick Cripps (30), Hugh McCluggage (51), Jed Anderson (99), Scott Pendlebury (115), Blake Acres (142)
RUC: Sam Draper (94)
FWD: Connor Rozee (35), Zak Butters (46), Dayne Zorko (83), Peter Ladhams (126), Tom J. Lynch (131)
INT: Dyson Heppell (147), Joe Daniher (158), Devon Smith (163), Ben McEvoy (174), Lachie Fogarty (179), Ed Curnow (190), Sam Petrevski-Seton (195), Harry Schoenberg (206), Nick Hind (211), Nic Newman (222), Orazio Fantasia (227), Paddy Ryder (238)

Warne Dawgs

Coach: Warnie
Club supported: Essendon
Pick: 4
Average age: 25.6

Heff’s take: Warnie probably went a little too hard on the midfielders early (especially with Gaff in the third round who will be 29 this year) but it should pay off. His defence made up entirely of players entering the prime of their careers should hold him in good stead. The strategy was obviously to go with a balanced side, but he has also capitalised on some value late bringing in older players like Gray, Shuey and Hill who will score well in the short term. This should put him in contention early. However, I worry about the ceiling of some of the forwards he has selected.

DEF: Dan Houston (45), Jayden Short (52), Liam Duggan (61), Jordan Dawson (68), Jack Bowes (116)
MID: Zach Merrett (4), Jack Steele (13), Andrew Gaff (20), James Worpel (29), Nat Fyfe (84), Jacob Hopper (125), Josh P. Kennedy (132)
RUC: Tim English (36)
FWD: Jack Martin (77), Chad Wingard (93), Cam Rayner (100), Darcy MacPherson (109), Jack Ziebell (141)
INT: Dion Prestia (148), James Harmes (157), Tom Hawkins (164), Toby Nankervis (173), Darcy Parish (180), Robbie Gray (189), Nick Vlastuin (196), Paddy Dow (205), Daniel Howe (212), Luke Shuey (221), Tom De Koning (228), Bradley Hill (237)

Merv Gray Autos

Coach: Chook
Club supported: Melbourne
Pick: 5
Average age: 24.4

Heff’s take: There was a lot of conjecture over Chook taking Gawn with pick 5, but I think it’s fine providing he manages to put himself in contention early and brings home a flag in the next two years. The midfield is probably lacking that standout captain option, as I worry Rocky and Petracca won’t be able to increase their game time to match their adjusted scoring, but the depth in the back and forward lines should negate this. Perryman, Sholl, Thomas and Lipinski were all great late picks that provide him with some potential fantasy stars going forward.

DEF: Rory Laird (12), Callum Mills (37), Christian Salem (76), Nick Coffield (92), Darcy Byrne-Jones (156),
MID: Christian Petracca (21), Andrew Brayshaw (44), Tom Rockliff (85), Touk Miller (101), Luke Davies-Uniacke (117), Angus Brayshaw (124), Ed Langdon (133)
RUC: Max Gawn (5)
FWD: Dustin Martin (28), Kyle Langford (53), Zac Bailey (60), Ben Ainsworth (69), Michael Gibbons (108)
INT: Cameron Zurhaar (140), Scott Lycett (149), Jarman Impey (165), James Cousins (172), Harry Perryman (181), Lachlan Sholl (188), Stefan Martin (197), David Mundy (204), Wil Powell (213), Hayden Crozier (220), Tarryn Thomas (229), Patrick Lipinski (236)

Calvinator

Coach: Calvin
Club supported: Adelaide
Pick: 6
Average age: 24.7

Heff’s take: Despite their age, I don’t mind where Calvin has drafted Sidebottom and Walters given the shallow pool of forwards this year. This has allowed him to draft a reasonably balanced side in terms of scoring output this season and should be in contention for the flag. He also managed to pick up some quality youth later in the draft with Ash, Cumming, Powell and Duursma the stand outs.

DEF: Lachie Whitfield (6), Nick Haynes (54), Luke Ryan (59), Bailey Williams (107), Lachie Ash (123)
MID: Matt Crouch (11), Marcus Bontempelli (22), Adam Treloar (27), Stephen Coniglio (43), Mitch Duncan (86), Dylan Shiel (91), Sam Menegola (118)
RUC: Oscar McInerney (102)
FWD: Steele Sidebottom (38), Michael Walters (70), Gryan Miers (75), Tom Papley (134), Kane Lambert (139)
INT: Bachar Houli (150), Brandon Parfitt (155), Izak Rankine (166), Isaac Quaynor (171), Isaac Cumming (182), Sam Powell-Pepper (187), Jarrod Berry (198), Tom Powell (203), Sean Darcy (214), Dan Butler (219), Xavier Duursma (230), Jacob Weitering (235)

The Soup Nazis

Coach: Stu
Club supported: Geelong
Pick: 7
Average age: 25.7

Heff’s take: Stu has built a side that should be in contention early. Hopefully, Todd Goldstein can put up good numbers for another year and Stu isn’t let down in the ruck department. His forward line should go well this year, but I worry about Caldwell, Bolton, Stephenson and potentially De Goey increasing their midfield time, leaving him with a big hole to fill next year if they change position in fantasy next year.

DEF: Jack Crisp (23), Brayden Maynard (39), Hayden Young (58), Adam Saad (103), Jordan Clark (135)
MID: Tom Mitchell (7), Jack Macrae (10), Taylor Adams (26), Noah Anderson (55), Tim Kelly (74), Trent Dumont (106), Dom Sheed (119)
RUC: Todd Goldstein (138)
FWD: Jordan De Goey (42), Shai Bolton (71), Jye Caldwell (87), Jaidyn Stephenson (90), Isaac Smith (122)
INT: Jamie Elliott (151), Elliot Yeo (154), Charlie Cameron (167), Zach Tuohy (170), Rhys Stanley (183), Harry Cunningham (186), Liam Shiels (199), Hamish Hartlett (202), Sebastian Ross (215), Nakia Cockatoo (218), Oleg Markov (231), Quinton Narkle (234)

Girth Control

Coach: Adrian
Club supported: Sydney
Pick: 8
Average age: 25.5

Heff’s take: Taking two premium forwards early on is a good move considering how shallow the pool is, but I worry about Dangerfield’s forward status beyond this year. The midfield is a worry in terms of consistency from Guthrie, Keays and Greenwood, along with an aging Boak, so they may need to go hard at this position in future drafts. Drafting Jackson Hately in the 22nd round was a good get, and getting Buddy with his last pick in the draft was a nice touch.

DEF: Tom Stewart (24), Caleb Daniel (41), Jack Scrimshaw (72), Will Day (105), John Noble (121)
MID: Lachie Neale (8), Jy Simpkin (56), Josh Daicos (57), Cameron Guthrie (88), Ben Keays (89), Travis Boak (120), Hugh Greenwood (137)
RUC: Reilly O’Brien (9)
FWD: Patrick Dangerfield (25), Isaac Heeney (40), Nick Blakey (73), Lachie Schultz (104), Jack Gunston (136)
INT: Zak Jones (152), James Rowbottom (153), Matt Taberner (168), Jackson Hately (169), Rory Lobb (184), Jason Johannisen (185), Sam Simpson (200), Ben Cunnington (201), Mark Blicavs (216), Luke Dunstan (217), Mark O’Connor (232), Lance Franklin (233)

PART ONE Click here for full rounds 1-10 results

Round 11

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

81

Luke Parker

Syd

MID

28

Brett

82

Jarrod Witts

GCS

RUC

28

Matt

83

Dayne Zorko

BL

MID/FWD

32

Roy

84

Nat Fyfe

Frem

MID

29

Warnie

85

Tom Rockliff

PA

MID

31

Chook

86

Mitch Duncan

Geel

MID

29

Calvin

87

Jye Caldwell

Ess

MID/FWD

20

Stu

88

Cameron Guthrie

Geel

MID

28

Adrian

Round 12

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

89

Ben Keays

Adel

MID

24

Adrian

90

Jaidyn Stephenson

NM

FWD

22

Stu

91

Dylan Shiel

Ess

MID

28

Calvin

92

Nick Coffield

St K

DEF

21

Chook

93

Chad Wingard

Haw

FWD

27

Warnie

94

Sam Draper

Ess

RUC

22

Roy

95

Jeremy Cameron

Geel

FWD

27

Matt

96

James Sicily

Haw

DEF

26

Brett

Round 13

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

97

Tom Green

GWS

MID

20

Brett

98

Ollier Wines

PA

MID

26

Matt

99

Jed Anderson

NM

MID

27

Roy

100

Cam Rayner

BL

FWD

21

Warnie

101

Touk Miller

GCS

MID

25

Chook

102

Oscar McInerney

BL

RUC

26

Calvin

103

Adam Saad

Carl

DEF

26

Stu

104

Lachie Schultz

Frem

FWD

23

Adrian

Round 14

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

105

Will Day

Haw

DEF

19

Adrian

106

Trent Dumont

NM

MID

25

Stu

107

Bailey Williams

WB

DEF

23

Calvin

108

Michael Gibbons

Carl

FWD

25

Chook

109

Darcy MacPherson

GCS

FWD

23

Warnie

110

Jeremy Howe

Coll

DEF

30

Roy

111

Wayne Milera

Adel

DEF

23

Matt

112

Jake Riccardi

GWS

FWD

21

Brett

Round 15

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

113

Dylan Stephens

Syd

MID

20

Brett

114

Jaeger O'Meara

Haw

MID

27

Matt

115

Scott Pendlebury

Coll

MID

31

Roy

116

Jack Bowes

GCS

DEF

23

Warnie

117

Luke Davies-Uniacke

NM

MID

21

Chook

118

Sam Menegola

Geel

MID

29

Calvin

119

Dom Sheed

WCE

MID

25

Stu

120

Travis Boak

PA

MID

32

Adrian

Round 16

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

121

John Noble

Coll

DEF

23

Adrian

122

Isaac Smith

Geel

MID/FWD

32

Stu

123

Lachie Ash

GWS

DEF

19

Calvin

124

Angus Brayshaw

Melb

MID

25

Chook

125

Jacob Hopper

GWS

MID

24

Warnie

126

Peter Ladhams

PA

RUC/FWD

23

Roy

127

Brodie Smith

Adel

DEF/MID

29

Matt

128

Bayley Fritsch

Melb

FWD

24

Brett

Round 17

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

129

Trent Rivers

Melb

DEF

19

Brett

130

Daniel Rich

BL

DEF

30

Matt

131

Tom Lynch

Adel

FWD

30

Roy

132

Josh P. Kennedy

Syd

MID

32

Warnie

133

Ed Langdon

Melb

MID

25

Chook

134

Tom Papley

Syd

FWD

24

Calvin

135

Jordan Clark

Geel

DEF/MID

20

Stu

136

Jack Gunston

Haw

FWD

29

Adrian

Round 18

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

137

Hugh Greenwood

GCS

MID

29

Adrian

138

Todd Goldstein

NM

RUC

32

Stu

139

Kane Lambert

Rich

FWD

29

Calvin

140

Cameron Zurhaar

NM

FWD

22

Chook

141

Jack Ziebell

NM

FWD

30

Warnie

142

Blake Acres

Frem

MID

25

Roy

143

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

WB

FWD

18

Matt

144

Shaun Higgins

Geel

MID

33

Brett

Round 19

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

145

Damon Greaves

Haw

DEF

20

Brett

146

Will Brodie

GCS

MID/FWD

22

Matt

147

Dyson Heppell

Ess

MID

28

Roy

148

Dion Prestia

Rich

MID

28

Warnie

149

Scott Lycett

PA

RUC

28

Chook

150

Bachar Houli

Rich

DEF

32

Calvin

151

Jamie Elliott

Coll

MID/FWD

28

Stu

152

Zak Jones

St K

MID

26

Adrian

Round 20

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

153

James Rowbottom

Syd

MID

20

Adrian

154

Elliot Yeo

WCE

MID

27

Stu

155

Brandon Parfitt

Geel

MID

22

Calvin

156

Darcy Byrne-Jones

PA

DEF

25

Chook

157

James Harmes

Melb

DEF

25

Warnie

158

Joe Daniher

BL

FWD

27

Roy

159

Rory Sloane

Adel

MID

31

Matt

160

Brad Sheppard

WCE

DEF

29

Brett

Round 21

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

161

Liam Ryan

WCE

FWD

24

Brett

162

Will Setterfield

Carl

MID

23

Matt

163

Devon Smith

Ess

MID

27

Roy

164

Tom Hawkins

Geel

FWD

32

Warnie

165

Jarman Impey

Haw

FWD

25

Chook

166

Izak Rankine

GCS

FWD

20

Calvin

167

Charlie Cameron

BL

FWD

26

Stu

168

Matt Taberner

Frem

FWD

27

Adrian

Round 22

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

169

Jackson Hately

Adel

MID

20

Adrian

170

Zach Tuohy

Geel

MID

31

Stu

171

Isaac Quaynor

Coll

DEF

21

Calvin

172

James Cousins

Haw

MID

22

Chook

173

Toby Nankervis

Rich

RUC

26

Warnie

174

Ben McEvoy

Haw

DEF/RUC

31

Roy

175

Jesse Hogan

GWS

FWD

26

Matt

176

Steven May

Melb

DEF

29

Brett

Round 23

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

177

Luke Jackson

Melb

FWD

19

Brett

178

Shannon Hurn

WCE

DEF

33

Matt

179

Lachie Fogarty

Carl

FWD

22

Roy

180

Darcy Parish

Ess

MID

23

Warnie

181

Harry Perryman

GWS

MID

22

Chook

182

Isaac Cumming

GWS

DEF

22

Calvin

183

Rhys Stanley

Geel

RUC

30

Stu

184

Rory Lobb

Frem

RUC/FWD

28

Adrian

Round 24

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

185

Jason Johannisen

WB

DEF

28

Adrian

186

Harry Cunningham

Syd

DEF

27

Stu

187

Sam Powell-Pepper

PA

MID/FWD

23

Calvin

188

Lachlan Sholl

Adel

DEF/MID

21

Chook

189

Robbie Gray

PA

FWD

32

Warnie

190

Ed Curnow

Carl

MID

31

Roy

191

Zac Fisher

Carl

FWD

22

Matt

192

Nic Naitanui

WCE

RUC

30

Brett

Round 25

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

193

Jack Billings

St K

MID

25

Brett

194

Jack Viney

Melb

MID

26

Matt

195

Sam Pretrevski-Seton

Carl

DEF

23

Roy

196

Nick Vlastuin

Rich

DEF

26

Warnie

197

Stefan Martin

WB

RUC

24

Chook

198

Jarrod Berry

BL

MID

23

Calvin

199

Liam Shiels

Haw

MID

29

Stu

200

Sam Simpson

Geel

FWD

22

Adrian

Round 26

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

201

Ben Cunnington

NM

MID

29

Adrian

202

Hamish Hartlett

PA

DEF

30

Stu

203

Tom Powell

NM

MID

19

Calvin

204

David Mundy

Frem

MID

35

Chook

205

Paddy Dow

Carl

MID/FWD

21

Warnie

206

Harry Schoenberg

Adel

FWD

20

Roy

207

Braydon Preuss

GWS

RUC

25

Matt

208

Taylor Duryea

WB

DEF/FWD

29

Brett

Round 27

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

209

Oscar Allen

WCE

FWD

21

Brett

210

Tom Doedee

Adel

DEF

24

Matt

211

Nick Hind

Ess

FWD

26

Roy

212

Daniel Howe

Haw

DEF/MID

25

Warnie

213

Wil Powell

GCS

DEF

21

Chook

214

Sean Darcy

Frem

RUC

22

Calvin

215

Sebastian Ross

St K

MID

27

Stu

216

Mark Blicavs

Geel

DEF/MID

29

Adrian

Round 28

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

217

Luke Dunston

St K

MID

26

Adrian

218

Nakia Cockatoo

BL

MID/FWD

24

Stu

219

Dan Butler

St K

FWD

24

Calvin

220

Hayden Crozier

WB

DEF

27

Chook

221

Luke Shuey

WCE

MID

30

Warnie

222

Nic Newman

Carl

DEF

28

Roy

223

Brayden Fiorini

GCS

MID

23

Matt

224

Liam Baker

Rich

DEF

23

Brett

Round 29

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

225

David Swallow

GCS

MID

28

Brett

226

Jeremy Finlayson

GWS

FWD

25

Matt

227

Orazio Fantasia

PA

DEF/FWD

25

Roy

228

Tom De Koning

Carl

RUC

21

Warnie

229

Tarryn Thomas

NM

FWD

20

Chook

230

Xavier Duursma

PA

MID

20

Calvin

231

Oleg Markov

GCS

DEF

24

Stu

232

Mark O'Connor

Geel

DEF

24

Adrian

Round 30

Pick

Player

Club

Position

Age

Coach

233

Lance Franklin

Syd

FWD

34

Adrian

234

Quinton Narkle

Geel

MID

23

Stu

235

Jacob Weitering

Carl

DEF

23

Calvin

236

Patrick Lipinski

WB

MID

22

Chook

237

Bradley Hill

St K

MID

27

Warnie

238

Paddy Ryder

St K

RUC

33

Roy

239

Lachie Weller

GCS

MID

25

Matt

240

Dylan Moore

Haw

FWD

21

Brett

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.