SQUADS have been locked for the Bacon Cup Keeper League in following 30 rounds of selections across five days, with each coach believing success is just on to horizon.

The Traders and five of their mates have started their first keeper league with the aim to draft squads of 30 and to keep 14 players for the next season.

In a twist, the league members have made an agreement that no free agents are to be selected during the season to encourage more trading among the group if injuries mount up.

PART ONE League settings and first 10 rounds

There were a range of strategies implemented as the eight coaches rounded out their on-field 18. Finally, there were some interesting selections, which included a mix of youth and veterans with runs on the board, as the bench/reserves were picked.

Keeper league expert, Heff from the Keeper League Podcast, ran his eyes over each squad and gave his take.

The Manzacs

Coach: Brett

Club supported: Carlton

Pick: 1

Average age: 24.1

Heff’s take: Brett has drafted a good young midfield who have proven they can score, with Josh Kelly and Tim Taranto leading the charge. But also has senior experience with Brad Crouch and Luke Parker backing them up. With Bailey Smith, Adam Cerra, Tom Green and Dylan Stephens added to that line-up, his team will be set up for years to come on this line. However, he needs some of his forwards to take a big step forward this season in order to be competitive.

DEF: Jordan Ridley (32), Alex Witherden (33), James Sicily (96), Trent Rivers (129), Damon Greaves (145)

MID: Josh Kelly (16), Tim Taranto (17), Brad Crouch (48), Bailey Smith (64), Adam Cerra (65), Luke Parker (81), Tom Green (97)

RUC: Brodie Grundy (1)

FWD: Toby Greene (49), Jack Higgins (80), Jake Riccardi (112), Bayley Fritsch (128)

INT: Dylan Stephens (113), Shaun Higgins (144), Brad Sheppard (160), Steven May (176), Luke Jackson (177), Nic Naitanui (192), Jack Billings (193), Taylor Duryea (208), Oscar Allen (209), Liam Baker (224), David Swallow (225), Dylan Moore (240)

BEATBOX14

Coach: Matt

Club supported: Carlton

Pick: 2

Average age: 25

Heff’s take: Matt now has some injury concerns with players going down since the draft, but I liked his strategy. Getting Dunkley at the end of the second round was a good get – if he does lose his forward status at the end of the year, he’ll be a premium midfielder next year. I also like the fact he took Marshall as a forward and Witts in the ruck, setting him up with a strong team for this season and some good trade value in future when someone like Stu (with Goldstein and Stanley) are looking for a new ruck in the future. He potentially went a little too early on Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Will Brodie, but Rory Sloane and Lachie Weller were solid late picks.

DEF: Zac Williams (50), Jack Lukosious (63), Wayne Milera (111), Brodie Smith (127), Daniel Rich (130)

MID: Clayton Oliver (2), Lachie Hunter (31), Caleb Serong (34), Andrew McGrath (47), Jarryd Lyons (79), Ollie Wines (98), Jaeger O’Meara (114)

RUC: Rowan Marshall (18)

FWD: Josh Dunkley (15), Tom Phillips (66), Jeremy Cameron (95), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (143), Will Brodie (146)

INT: Jarrod Witts (82), Rory Sloane (159), Will Setterfield (162), Jesse Hogan (175), Shannon Hurn (178), Zac Fisher (191), Jack Viney (194), Braydon Preuss (207), Tom Doedee (210), Brayden Fiorini (223), Jeremy Finlayson (226), Lachie Weller (239)

destROY

Coach: Roy

Club supported: Carlton

Pick: 3

Average age: 25

Heff’s take: On paper Roy’s team looks amazing but may be in a bit of strife if players like Zak Butters and Connor Rozee don’t make the jump we expect them to make straight away. This would leave him with a shallow forward line, with Zorko entering the latter stages of his career being a cause for concern. However, a midfield led by Walsh, Rowell, McCluggage and Cripps, and three premium defenders in Lloyd, Docherty and McDonald, means he should be a genuine chance for a flag for a few years to come.

DEF: Jake Lloyd (3), Sam Docherty (62), Luke McDonald (67), Hunter Clark (78), Jeremy Howe (110)

MID: Sam Walsh (16), Matt Rowell (19), Patrick Cripps (30), Hugh McCluggage (51), Jed Anderson (99), Scott Pendlebury (115), Blake Acres (142)

RUC: Sam Draper (94)

FWD: Connor Rozee (35), Zak Butters (46), Dayne Zorko (83), Peter Ladhams (126), Tom J. Lynch (131)

INT: Dyson Heppell (147), Joe Daniher (158), Devon Smith (163), Ben McEvoy (174), Lachie Fogarty (179), Ed Curnow (190), Sam Petrevski-Seton (195), Harry Schoenberg (206), Nick Hind (211), Nic Newman (222), Orazio Fantasia (227), Paddy Ryder (238)

Warne Dawgs

Coach: Warnie

Club supported: Essendon

Pick: 4

Average age: 25.6

Heff’s take: Warnie probably went a little too hard on the midfielders early (especially with Gaff in the third round who will be 29 this year) but it should pay off. His defence made up entirely of players entering the prime of their careers should hold him in good stead. The strategy was obviously to go with a balanced side, but he has also capitalised on some value late bringing in older players like Gray, Shuey and Hill who will score well in the short term. This should put him in contention early. However, I worry about the ceiling of some of the forwards he has selected.

DEF: Dan Houston (45), Jayden Short (52), Liam Duggan (61), Jordan Dawson (68), Jack Bowes (116)

MID: Zach Merrett (4), Jack Steele (13), Andrew Gaff (20), James Worpel (29), Nat Fyfe (84), Jacob Hopper (125), Josh P. Kennedy (132)

RUC: Tim English (36)

FWD: Jack Martin (77), Chad Wingard (93), Cam Rayner (100), Darcy MacPherson (109), Jack Ziebell (141)

INT: Dion Prestia (148), James Harmes (157), Tom Hawkins (164), Toby Nankervis (173), Darcy Parish (180), Robbie Gray (189), Nick Vlastuin (196), Paddy Dow (205), Daniel Howe (212), Luke Shuey (221), Tom De Koning (228), Bradley Hill (237)

Merv Gray Autos

Coach: Chook

Club supported: Melbourne

Pick: 5

Average age: 24.4

Heff’s take: There was a lot of conjecture over Chook taking Gawn with pick 5, but I think it’s fine providing he manages to put himself in contention early and brings home a flag in the next two years. The midfield is probably lacking that standout captain option, as I worry Rocky and Petracca won’t be able to increase their game time to match their adjusted scoring, but the depth in the back and forward lines should negate this. Perryman, Sholl, Thomas and Lipinski were all great late picks that provide him with some potential fantasy stars going forward.

DEF: Rory Laird (12), Callum Mills (37), Christian Salem (76), Nick Coffield (92), Darcy Byrne-Jones (156),

MID: Christian Petracca (21), Andrew Brayshaw (44), Tom Rockliff (85), Touk Miller (101), Luke Davies-Uniacke (117), Angus Brayshaw (124), Ed Langdon (133)

RUC: Max Gawn (5)

FWD: Dustin Martin (28), Kyle Langford (53), Zac Bailey (60), Ben Ainsworth (69), Michael Gibbons (108)

INT: Cameron Zurhaar (140), Scott Lycett (149), Jarman Impey (165), James Cousins (172), Harry Perryman (181), Lachlan Sholl (188), Stefan Martin (197), David Mundy (204), Wil Powell (213), Hayden Crozier (220), Tarryn Thomas (229), Patrick Lipinski (236)

Calvinator

Coach: Calvin

Club supported: Adelaide

Pick: 6

Average age: 24.7

Heff’s take: Despite their age, I don’t mind where Calvin has drafted Sidebottom and Walters given the shallow pool of forwards this year. This has allowed him to draft a reasonably balanced side in terms of scoring output this season and should be in contention for the flag. He also managed to pick up some quality youth later in the draft with Ash, Cumming, Powell and Duursma the stand outs.

DEF: Lachie Whitfield (6), Nick Haynes (54), Luke Ryan (59), Bailey Williams (107), Lachie Ash (123)

MID: Matt Crouch (11), Marcus Bontempelli (22), Adam Treloar (27), Stephen Coniglio (43), Mitch Duncan (86), Dylan Shiel (91), Sam Menegola (118)

RUC: Oscar McInerney (102)

FWD: Steele Sidebottom (38), Michael Walters (70), Gryan Miers (75), Tom Papley (134), Kane Lambert (139)

INT: Bachar Houli (150), Brandon Parfitt (155), Izak Rankine (166), Isaac Quaynor (171), Isaac Cumming (182), Sam Powell-Pepper (187), Jarrod Berry (198), Tom Powell (203), Sean Darcy (214), Dan Butler (219), Xavier Duursma (230), Jacob Weitering (235)

The Soup Nazis

Coach: Stu

Club supported: Geelong

Pick: 7

Average age: 25.7

Heff’s take: Stu has built a side that should be in contention early. Hopefully, Todd Goldstein can put up good numbers for another year and Stu isn’t let down in the ruck department. His forward line should go well this year, but I worry about Caldwell, Bolton, Stephenson and potentially De Goey increasing their midfield time, leaving him with a big hole to fill next year if they change position in fantasy next year.

DEF: Jack Crisp (23), Brayden Maynard (39), Hayden Young (58), Adam Saad (103), Jordan Clark (135)

MID: Tom Mitchell (7), Jack Macrae (10), Taylor Adams (26), Noah Anderson (55), Tim Kelly (74), Trent Dumont (106), Dom Sheed (119)

RUC: Todd Goldstein (138)

FWD: Jordan De Goey (42), Shai Bolton (71), Jye Caldwell (87), Jaidyn Stephenson (90), Isaac Smith (122)

INT: Jamie Elliott (151), Elliot Yeo (154), Charlie Cameron (167), Zach Tuohy (170), Rhys Stanley (183), Harry Cunningham (186), Liam Shiels (199), Hamish Hartlett (202), Sebastian Ross (215), Nakia Cockatoo (218), Oleg Markov (231), Quinton Narkle (234)

Girth Control

Coach: Adrian

Club supported: Sydney

Pick: 8

Average age: 25.5

Heff’s take: Taking two premium forwards early on is a good move considering how shallow the pool is, but I worry about Dangerfield’s forward status beyond this year. The midfield is a worry in terms of consistency from Guthrie, Keays and Greenwood, along with an aging Boak, so they may need to go hard at this position in future drafts. Drafting Jackson Hately in the 22nd round was a good get, and getting Buddy with his last pick in the draft was a nice touch.

DEF: Tom Stewart (24), Caleb Daniel (41), Jack Scrimshaw (72), Will Day (105), John Noble (121)

MID: Lachie Neale (8), Jy Simpkin (56), Josh Daicos (57), Cameron Guthrie (88), Ben Keays (89), Travis Boak (120), Hugh Greenwood (137)

RUC: Reilly O’Brien (9)

FWD: Patrick Dangerfield (25), Isaac Heeney (40), Nick Blakey (73), Lachie Schultz (104), Jack Gunston (136)

INT: Zak Jones (152), James Rowbottom (153), Matt Taberner (168), Jackson Hately (169), Rory Lobb (184), Jason Johannisen (185), Sam Simpson (200), Ben Cunnington (201), Mark Blicavs (216), Luke Dunstan (217), Mark O’Connor (232), Lance Franklin (233)

PART ONE Click here for full rounds 1-10 results

Round 11

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 81 Luke Parker Syd MID 28 Brett 82 Jarrod Witts GCS RUC 28 Matt 83 Dayne Zorko BL MID/FWD 32 Roy 84 Nat Fyfe Frem MID 29 Warnie 85 Tom Rockliff PA MID 31 Chook 86 Mitch Duncan Geel MID 29 Calvin 87 Jye Caldwell Ess MID/FWD 20 Stu 88 Cameron Guthrie Geel MID 28 Adrian

Round 12

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 89 Ben Keays Adel MID 24 Adrian 90 Jaidyn Stephenson NM FWD 22 Stu 91 Dylan Shiel Ess MID 28 Calvin 92 Nick Coffield St K DEF 21 Chook 93 Chad Wingard Haw FWD 27 Warnie 94 Sam Draper Ess RUC 22 Roy 95 Jeremy Cameron Geel FWD 27 Matt 96 James Sicily Haw DEF 26 Brett

Round 13

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 97 Tom Green GWS MID 20 Brett 98 Ollier Wines PA MID 26 Matt 99 Jed Anderson NM MID 27 Roy 100 Cam Rayner BL FWD 21 Warnie 101 Touk Miller GCS MID 25 Chook 102 Oscar McInerney BL RUC 26 Calvin 103 Adam Saad Carl DEF 26 Stu 104 Lachie Schultz Frem FWD 23 Adrian

Round 14

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 105 Will Day Haw DEF 19 Adrian 106 Trent Dumont NM MID 25 Stu 107 Bailey Williams WB DEF 23 Calvin 108 Michael Gibbons Carl FWD 25 Chook 109 Darcy MacPherson GCS FWD 23 Warnie 110 Jeremy Howe Coll DEF 30 Roy 111 Wayne Milera Adel DEF 23 Matt 112 Jake Riccardi GWS FWD 21 Brett

Round 15

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 113 Dylan Stephens Syd MID 20 Brett 114 Jaeger O'Meara Haw MID 27 Matt 115 Scott Pendlebury Coll MID 31 Roy 116 Jack Bowes GCS DEF 23 Warnie 117 Luke Davies-Uniacke NM MID 21 Chook 118 Sam Menegola Geel MID 29 Calvin 119 Dom Sheed WCE MID 25 Stu 120 Travis Boak PA MID 32 Adrian

Round 16

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 121 John Noble Coll DEF 23 Adrian 122 Isaac Smith Geel MID/FWD 32 Stu 123 Lachie Ash GWS DEF 19 Calvin 124 Angus Brayshaw Melb MID 25 Chook 125 Jacob Hopper GWS MID 24 Warnie 126 Peter Ladhams PA RUC/FWD 23 Roy 127 Brodie Smith Adel DEF/MID 29 Matt 128 Bayley Fritsch Melb FWD 24 Brett

Round 17

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 129 Trent Rivers Melb DEF 19 Brett 130 Daniel Rich BL DEF 30 Matt 131 Tom Lynch Adel FWD 30 Roy 132 Josh P. Kennedy Syd MID 32 Warnie 133 Ed Langdon Melb MID 25 Chook 134 Tom Papley Syd FWD 24 Calvin 135 Jordan Clark Geel DEF/MID 20 Stu 136 Jack Gunston Haw FWD 29 Adrian

Round 18

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 137 Hugh Greenwood GCS MID 29 Adrian 138 Todd Goldstein NM RUC 32 Stu 139 Kane Lambert Rich FWD 29 Calvin 140 Cameron Zurhaar NM FWD 22 Chook 141 Jack Ziebell NM FWD 30 Warnie 142 Blake Acres Frem MID 25 Roy 143 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan WB FWD 18 Matt 144 Shaun Higgins Geel MID 33 Brett

Round 19

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 145 Damon Greaves Haw DEF 20 Brett 146 Will Brodie GCS MID/FWD 22 Matt 147 Dyson Heppell Ess MID 28 Roy 148 Dion Prestia Rich MID 28 Warnie 149 Scott Lycett PA RUC 28 Chook 150 Bachar Houli Rich DEF 32 Calvin 151 Jamie Elliott Coll MID/FWD 28 Stu 152 Zak Jones St K MID 26 Adrian

Round 20

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 153 James Rowbottom Syd MID 20 Adrian 154 Elliot Yeo WCE MID 27 Stu 155 Brandon Parfitt Geel MID 22 Calvin 156 Darcy Byrne-Jones PA DEF 25 Chook 157 James Harmes Melb DEF 25 Warnie 158 Joe Daniher BL FWD 27 Roy 159 Rory Sloane Adel MID 31 Matt 160 Brad Sheppard WCE DEF 29 Brett

Round 21

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 161 Liam Ryan WCE FWD 24 Brett 162 Will Setterfield Carl MID 23 Matt 163 Devon Smith Ess MID 27 Roy 164 Tom Hawkins Geel FWD 32 Warnie 165 Jarman Impey Haw FWD 25 Chook 166 Izak Rankine GCS FWD 20 Calvin 167 Charlie Cameron BL FWD 26 Stu 168 Matt Taberner Frem FWD 27 Adrian

Round 22

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 169 Jackson Hately Adel MID 20 Adrian 170 Zach Tuohy Geel MID 31 Stu 171 Isaac Quaynor Coll DEF 21 Calvin 172 James Cousins Haw MID 22 Chook 173 Toby Nankervis Rich RUC 26 Warnie 174 Ben McEvoy Haw DEF/RUC 31 Roy 175 Jesse Hogan GWS FWD 26 Matt 176 Steven May Melb DEF 29 Brett

Round 23

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 177 Luke Jackson Melb FWD 19 Brett 178 Shannon Hurn WCE DEF 33 Matt 179 Lachie Fogarty Carl FWD 22 Roy 180 Darcy Parish Ess MID 23 Warnie 181 Harry Perryman GWS MID 22 Chook 182 Isaac Cumming GWS DEF 22 Calvin 183 Rhys Stanley Geel RUC 30 Stu 184 Rory Lobb Frem RUC/FWD 28 Adrian

Round 24

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 185 Jason Johannisen WB DEF 28 Adrian 186 Harry Cunningham Syd DEF 27 Stu 187 Sam Powell-Pepper PA MID/FWD 23 Calvin 188 Lachlan Sholl Adel DEF/MID 21 Chook 189 Robbie Gray PA FWD 32 Warnie 190 Ed Curnow Carl MID 31 Roy 191 Zac Fisher Carl FWD 22 Matt 192 Nic Naitanui WCE RUC 30 Brett

Round 25

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 193 Jack Billings St K MID 25 Brett 194 Jack Viney Melb MID 26 Matt 195 Sam Pretrevski-Seton Carl DEF 23 Roy 196 Nick Vlastuin Rich DEF 26 Warnie 197 Stefan Martin WB RUC 24 Chook 198 Jarrod Berry BL MID 23 Calvin 199 Liam Shiels Haw MID 29 Stu 200 Sam Simpson Geel FWD 22 Adrian

Round 26

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 201 Ben Cunnington NM MID 29 Adrian 202 Hamish Hartlett PA DEF 30 Stu 203 Tom Powell NM MID 19 Calvin 204 David Mundy Frem MID 35 Chook 205 Paddy Dow Carl MID/FWD 21 Warnie 206 Harry Schoenberg Adel FWD 20 Roy 207 Braydon Preuss GWS RUC 25 Matt 208 Taylor Duryea WB DEF/FWD 29 Brett

Round 27

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 209 Oscar Allen WCE FWD 21 Brett 210 Tom Doedee Adel DEF 24 Matt 211 Nick Hind Ess FWD 26 Roy 212 Daniel Howe Haw DEF/MID 25 Warnie 213 Wil Powell GCS DEF 21 Chook 214 Sean Darcy Frem RUC 22 Calvin 215 Sebastian Ross St K MID 27 Stu 216 Mark Blicavs Geel DEF/MID 29 Adrian

Round 28

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 217 Luke Dunston St K MID 26 Adrian 218 Nakia Cockatoo BL MID/FWD 24 Stu 219 Dan Butler St K FWD 24 Calvin 220 Hayden Crozier WB DEF 27 Chook 221 Luke Shuey WCE MID 30 Warnie 222 Nic Newman Carl DEF 28 Roy 223 Brayden Fiorini GCS MID 23 Matt 224 Liam Baker Rich DEF 23 Brett

Round 29

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 225 David Swallow GCS MID 28 Brett 226 Jeremy Finlayson GWS FWD 25 Matt 227 Orazio Fantasia PA DEF/FWD 25 Roy 228 Tom De Koning Carl RUC 21 Warnie 229 Tarryn Thomas NM FWD 20 Chook 230 Xavier Duursma PA MID 20 Calvin 231 Oleg Markov GCS DEF 24 Stu 232 Mark O'Connor Geel DEF 24 Adrian

Round 30

Pick Player Club Position Age Coach 233 Lance Franklin Syd FWD 34 Adrian 234 Quinton Narkle Geel MID 23 Stu 235 Jacob Weitering Carl DEF 23 Calvin 236 Patrick Lipinski WB MID 22 Chook 237 Bradley Hill St K MID 27 Warnie 238 Paddy Ryder St K RUC 33 Roy 239 Lachie Weller GCS MID 25 Matt 240 Dylan Moore Haw FWD 21 Brett

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.