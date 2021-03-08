WHETHER it be a young gun, a late-bloomer, a recruit, or an in-form veteran who still has the magic, there was plenty to take out of the AAMI Community Series.

Our team of experts watched every game closely and here are the names from each club that caught the eye.

Taylor Walker

Not much went right for the Crows in their AAMI Community Series clash, but one player who stood out was veteran forward and former skipper Taylor Walker. The 30-year-old looked a lot fitter than in recent years, with noticeable mobility allowing him to work his way up the ground a bit more than usual. He finished an excellent day with three goals. The Crows' forward line is still a work in progress and Matthew Nicks would love to have Walker return to his best form and lead the way for his more inexperienced teammates. - Jonathan Healy

Taylor Walker during the 2021 AAMI Community Series clash between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Fullarton

With a spot in the forward line vacated by the injured Dan McStay, Fullarton jumped up and grabbed a round one berth with an exciting showing. The 200cm former basketballer battled in the first half, but capped his night with two brilliant crumbing goals after the main break. The 22-year-old looked a real handful alongside Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood. - Michael Whiting

Tom Fullarton looking very clean out there. #AAMISeries

Jack Silvagni

After his 2020 campaign was ruined by injury, Silvagni looks destined to fill a key forward void at Carlton this year. He looked smooth, clean and jumped readily at the footy against St Kilda, finishing with three goals and eight score involvements from 17 disposals and six marks. He also had three tackles inside 50, with his pressure on ground level a noticeable aspect of his performance. - Riley Beveridge

Ollie Henry

Last year we said that Henry had some Connor Rozee-like tendencies, and the Pies' first pick at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft has shown a bit of that elusiveness already. Henry will play a significant portion of senior football this year in Collingwood's forward line. He flies at the ball in the air, is sharp at ground level and will turn some heads this season. - Callum Twomey

Ollie Henry is in line for a R1 debut after impressing the AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

Jayden Laverde

Was capable of providing the odd highlight in attack but the former first-round pick looks well-equipped for his new role down back. Now into his seventh season with 46 games under his belt, the 24-year-old faces a make-or-break year that has started on the right track under new coach Ben Rutten. At 190cm, he showed he could play small or tall against the Cats. - Mitch Cleary

Jayden Laverde dishes off a handball against the Cats. Picture: AFL Photos

Ethan Hughes

The versatile Dockers defender remains underrated and is still on the rookie list, but he showed he is very much in Freo's plans on Sunday with a game-high 31 disposals and 13 marks. He positioned himself well to intercept and generated plenty of rebound with 479m gained. Has missed one game in two seasons and finished seventh in the best and fairest last year, but another step up could be on the cards in 2021. – Nathan Schmook

Fremantle's Ethan Hughes fights for the ball during the AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Atkins

Dropped after Geelong's qualifying final loss last year, Atkins was looking for any way back into the Cats' line-up in 2021. And he may just have found it as a half-back. Now into his third AFL season, Atkins looked right at home in defence and finished with 28 disposals to go with a host of goal-saving efforts. His selection also kept defensive regular Jake Kolodjashnij on the bench for the first half. - Mitch Cleary

Will Brodie

After just 20 games in four seasons – and one in 2020 – could this be the year Brodie gets a big run at it? The former top-10 draft pick did his chances of a round one berth no harm with a strong showing against the Lions, racking up 25 disposals, a match-high 11 scoring involvements and an all-important goal. - Michael Whiting

Will Brodie was one of the Suns' best against Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Tanner Bruhn

It didn't take long for Tanner Bruhn to make an impression at the Giants, with their first-round pick at last year's draft booting four goals and picking up 11 disposals in an eye-catching performance across half forward against the Swans. The Giants' midfield bats deep and is a tough one to break into, but Bruhn looks classy and will be knocking the door down to work his way in sooner rather than later. - Jonathan Healy

Tyler Brockman

The talented West Australian lit up Arden Street with an outstanding first quarter. He kicked three goals, enjoyed a bursting run down the wing and showcased his clever footy nous in attack to press his claim for a round one debut. He can jump, he's smart on ground level and he's a constant threat around the target. Brockman is one to watch this season. - Riley Beveridge

Luke Jackson

The forward/ruck has bulked up considerably as he prepares for his second AFL campaign. The 19-year-old finished with 10 disposals and 12 hitouts against the Western Bulldogs and looks ready to grab the role as Max Gawn's foil with both hands. With Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (fractured leg) both sidelined Jackson will get plenty of opportunities. - Mitch Cleary

Tom Powell

Last year's pick No.13 played in a high half-forward role on Saturday and looked like a natural ball-winner. Powell found it 15 times in the first half, with his clean skills and his ability to find space in congestion a particular standout of his game. Expect the South Australian to be a real chance of earning a round one debut. - Riley Beveridge

With 15 disposals in the first half, Tom Powell caught the eye in North's clash with the Hawks. Picture: Getty Images

Riley Bonner

Last year's minor premiers are looking red-hot and one player expected to contribute more in 2021 is Riley Bonner. Bonner has been used more in the midfield this pre-season and the 24-year-old showed his capabilities against the Crows on Sunday when he picked up 27 disposals in a polished display. Bonner has not always been a lock in Ken Hinkley's starting 22, but that could change in 2021 and expect him to add to his 51 senior games early in the season. - Jonathan Healy

Riley Bonner gets his kick away during the 2021 AFL Community Series battle between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium on March 7. Picture: AFL Photos

Riley Collier-Dawkins

There has been a two-year wait for Tigers fans to see Collier-Dawkins at the highest level but he showed on Friday night he will be ready for the step up in 2021. The bullocking, big-bodied midfielder has slimmed down, added to his athleticism and maintained his attack on the contest. He had eight disposals after coming on in the second half against the Pies and his clean hands were a highlight as he searches for an AFL debut. - Callum Twomey

Riley Collier-Dawkins runs clear during the AFL Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond at Marvel Stadium on March 5, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Bradley Hill

More game time, more Hill? St Kilda fans perhaps didn't see the best of their new recruit last season, but they're about to. Hill was exciting against Carlton, winning 25 disposals and finishing with a game-high 849m gained to go with a game-high nine inside-50 entries. The faster footy will help his speed, and the longer games will aid someone with his elite endurance base. - Riley Beveridge

Bradley Hill celebrates a goal with Saints teammate Jack Lonie. Picture: Getty Images

Logan McDonald

It's hard not to get too excited about Logan McDonald and the absence of Lance Franklin through injury should ensure the 18-year-old lines up for the Swans in their season-opener against the Lions at the Gabba. McDonald didn't look out of place during a half against the Giants on the weekend, with the key-position talent pulling down two big contested marks in the third quarter alone and slotting a nice set-shot goal in an impressive showing. - Jonathan Healy

Xavier O'Neil

The Eagles have been hoping for their young crop to take their chances this pre-season, and on Sunday O'Neill did just that. He was prominent early when the heat was in the game and finished with 19 disposals, seven marks and four inside 50s. Had plenty of opportunities in the centre square and wasn't overawed, appearing more composed with the ball than he has been in his five senior games. – Nathan Schmook

Xavier O'Neil in the thick of it during the AAMI Community Seris clash against Fremantle. Picture: AFL Photos

Patrick Lipinski

The typical progression for a highly-rated half-forward/wingman such as Lipinski would've been to start attending more centre bounces. Instead, given the Dogs' riches in the midfield, the 22-year-old looks set to make the wing his own this year. Lipinski finished with three goals and 22 disposals against Melbourne in a move that also meant Lachie Hunter played as a pure half-forward. - Mitch Cleary