MELBOURNE has rested All-Australian midfielder Clayton Oliver for Monday's AAMI Community Series clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The Demons' midfield will have a different look against the Dogs, with Angus Brayshaw (foot) set to play in a VFL practice match instead and vice-captain Jack Viney still working his way back from foot surgery in January.

Skilful defender Christian Salem (hamstring tightness) will also miss Monday's game but the club expects both him and Oliver (general soreness) to play in round one against Fremantle on March 20. There is better news for forgotten defender Harry Petty, who will play his first competitive game since 2019 after missing all of last season with a groin problem.

Running Bulldogs defender Jason Johannisen won't play against the Demons after he was named as an emergency but the Dogs have named an otherwise strong side that includes newly signed Dog Anthony Scott for his first run as an AFL-listed player.

Ruck pair Stef Martin and Tim English will face off against Melbourne skipper Max Gawn and second-year tall Luke Jackson in an intriguing centre-square match-up.

Star recruit Adam Treloar (calf) and Easton Wood (hamstring) are both still working their way back from injuries.

Meanwhile, Brisbane forward Dan McStay (knee) will miss his side's clash against Gold Coast on Monday night, giving Tom Fullarton a chance to push for a round one spot.

Joe Daniher will team up with Eric Hipwood as the key Lions forward targets in a powerful-looking Brisbane side that features Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, skipper Dayne Zorko and a fitter, stronger Cam Rayner.

Mercurial Sun Izak Rankine is absent from his side's line-up but former No.1 draft pick Matt Rowell has been named, along with ex-Richmond wingman Oleg Markov.

Monday, March 8

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.10pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: B.Williams 34 R.Gardner 43 C.Daniel 35

HB: L.Vandermeer 23 A.Keath 42 H.Crozier 9

C: B.Dale 31 T.Liberatore 21 L.Hunter 7

HF: B.Smith 6 A.Naughton 33 R.West 14

F: T.English 44 J.Bruce 17 L.McNeil 30

Foll: S.Martin 8 J.Macrae 11 M.Bontempelli 4

I/C: A.Scott 0 J.Dunkley 5 M.Wallis 3 P.Lipinski 27 J.Schache 13 B.Khamis 24 D.Bedendo 26 R.Smith 37

Emerg: J.Johannisen 39 L.Jong 46 W.Hayes 32 Z.Cordy 12

MELBOURNE

B: N.Jetta 39 S.May 1 A.Tomlinson 20

HB: T.Rivers 24 J.Lever 8 J.Hunt 29

C: E.Langdon 15 J.Harmes 4 T.McDonald 25

HF: N.Jones 2 O.Baker 33 A.Neal-Bullen 30

F: C.Spargo 9 L.Jackson 6 B.Fritsch 31

Foll: M.Gawn 11 J.Jordon 23 C.Petracca 5

I/C: A.vandenBerg 22 T.Sparrow 32 J.Lockhart 41 K.Chandler 37 T.Bedford 12 J.Bowey 17 B.Laurie 16 H.Petty 35

Emerg: A.Brayshaw 10 K.Pickett 36 F.Rosman 19 A.Bradtke 46

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

B: J.Harbrow 5 S.Collins 25 C.Budarick 35

HB: J.Lukosius 13 C.Ballard 10 J.Bowes 3

C: O.Markov 17 T.Miller 11 B.Ellis 4

HF: D.Swallow 24 S.Day 12 N.Anderson 15

F: B.Ainsworth 9 B.King 34 L.Weller 14

Foll: J.Witts 28 H.Greenwood 1 M.Rowell 18

I/C: W.Powell 27 C.Graham 46 A.Sexton 6 D.MacPherson 44 B.Fiorini 8 C.Burgess 29 W.Brodie 7 N.Holman 39

Emerg: S.Lemmens 23 J.Hombsch 20 J.Corbett 19 S.Flanders 26

BRISBANE

B: D.Rich 10 H.Andrews 31 J.Payne 40

HB: B.Starcevich 37 R.Lester 35 G.Birchall 14

C: H.McCluggage 6 C.Rayner 16 J.Berry 7

HF: O.McInerney 46 J.Lyons 17 L.Neale 9

F: D.Zorko 15 J.Daniher 3 L.McCarthy 11

Foll: T.Fullarton 21 E.Hipwood 30 C.Cameron 23

I/C: C.Ah Chee 4 M.Robinson 5 K.Coleman 18 H.Sharp 22 M.Adams 24 Z.Bailey 33 C.Ballenden 38 J.Madden 42

Emerg: D.Robertson 2 E.Smith 8 T.Berry 13 R.Mathieson 36