BRISBANE'S former No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner has limped off Metricon Stadium with a suspected ACL injury in his right knee.

The 21-year-old was trying to smother a handball at half-back in Monday night's AAMI Community Series match against Gold Coast when he clutched his knee and crumpled to the turf.

Rayner was distraught as he sat on the ground writhing in pain, before eventually being helped to his feet and from the ground.

He went straight to Brisbane's changerooms where he could be seen in tears as he doctors assessed his right knee.

He will undergo scans on Tuesday where it is expected his worst fears will be confirmed.

Rayner has missed just two games in his first three seasons and had a terrific pre-season, being pushed more into the midfield after making his name as a half-forward.

