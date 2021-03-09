CAM RAYNER is out for the season after scans on Tuesday confirmed a ruptured ACL for the young Brisbane midfielder.

Rayner suffered the injury in the second quarter of Monday's night's AAMI Community Series win over Gold Coast.

Brisbane's GM of football Danny Daly said Rayner would see a surgeon in the coming weeks to discuss his options.

Cam Rayner leaves the field in tears. Picture: AFL Photos

"Our thoughts are with Cam and we will wrap our arms around him and continue to support him as he gets on with his recovery," Daly said.

Rayner, 21, has missed just two games in three seasons and was set for a bigger role in 2021 with a move from half-forward into the midfield.

Brisbane will also be without Dan McStay and Darcy Gardiner, who both have knee problems, for the opening round against Sydney, although they should be available shortly after.