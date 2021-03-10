Steven May is assisted off the field after a heavy knock against the Bulldogs. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE defender Steven May is no certainty to feature in the club's round one clash after suffering a mild concussion against the Western Bulldogs on Monday.

The 29-year-old was assisted off the ground by medical staff after copping a heavy knock in a marking contest during the final term of the AAMI Community Series clash.

May will now be assessed under the AFL's new concussion protocols, which state that the earliest a player can return to play is on the 12th day – the same day as the Demons' season-opener against Fremantle on March 20.

"Steven was removed from play on Monday night and found to have mild concussion symptoms," general manager of AFL performance Alan Richardson told Melbourne Media.

"Pleasingly though, on Tuesday morning Steven presented symptom-free and our medical team will continue to assess Steven each day in the lead-up to our round one match.

"We will ensure that every precaution is taken with Steven and a decision on his return to play date will be determined by his recovery.

"In line with the new concussion guidelines, Steven will undertake a graded return to training."

May, who joined the Demons in 2019 after eight years at Gold Coast, will initially rest before returning to team training.

May wasn't the only casualty from the loss to the Bulldogs, with Jay Lockhart taken to hospital for a testicular injury.

Clayton Oliver (general soreness) and Christian Salem (hamstring tightness) sat out but should play round one.