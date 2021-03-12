Draft hopefuls compete in a 4km run during the NSW NAB AFL Draft Combine at Sydney Olympic Park in October, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL has cautioned clubs against drafting players based on psychology tests as the League announced it was undertaking a further study on developing talent.

Club recruiters were briefed by the AFL's talent division on Thursday, with the League's head of mental health and wellbeing, Dr Kate Hall, also speaking to the scouts in the meeting.

With psych testing becoming a key facet of clubs' overall assessments of prospects ahead of the annual NAB AFL Draft, Hall addressed the recruiters and told them to be wary of placing too much weight on the results of the tests.

The analysis of draftees' psychology tests have been used over a number of years by clubs to get a better grasp of the players' personalities and aptitudes for the pressures associated with the top level.

ARCHER, SILVAGNI LOCKETT Famous names galore in 2021 draft class

Hall was appointed to her role at AFL headquarters in 2019.

Dr Kate Hall speaking to media during an AFL headspace announcement in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

During the briefing the AFL also said it was starting more research into its development strategy at under-17s and under-19s level after making significant changes to the talent pathway this year.

Damian Farrow, who is a member of the AFL's umpiring department, addressed clubs about his talent identification philosophies as he heads a study into how the AFL can better develop its players to be ready for the top level.

He is aiming for mid-season to have his report completed.

DRAFT HUB All the latest draft news

Clubs were given an update on the NAB AFL Academy model under coach Tarkyn Lockyer, with the group to come together in April for a game against a VFL side, while the League confirmed its plans to run a two-day NAB AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne with a smaller group of national invitees.

The Combine would include interviews with clubs and psych testing, with physical and athletic testing to be completed in state-based Combines.