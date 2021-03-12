Saint Max King (centre) celebrates a goal against the Blues in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA speedster Zak Jones has assured himself a berth, however doubt surrounds spearhead Max King's chances to tackle Greater Western Sydney in next week's season-opener.

King failed to train during the Saints' final intraclub of the pre-season on Friday morning and is understood to be nursing an injured ankle.

The 20-year-old, who again shapes as the focal point of the Saints' attack this year, finished the AAMI Community Series win over Carlton on the bench last Thursday night.

He faces a crucial week on the training track to prove his fitness to face the Giants in nine days' time.

Jones was back at full speed playing in the 'A' line-up in the 18-versus-18 hitout and showed no signs of the hamstring injury that delayed his summer.

The former Swan rotated between the midfield and half-back as the Saints look for added flexibility in 2021.

Dougal Howard and Seb Ross completed extra running later in the session, allowing Jimmy Webster to join the 'A' line-up.

Fellow defender Ben Long lined up in the 'B' side but is still in calculations to face the Giants.

Draftee Tom Highmore played in the preferred line-up and looks ahead of Jake Carlisle (B side) in the race to replace the hamstrung James Frawley in defence.

Other notable players in the 'B' side included Jack Bytel, Dan McKenzie, Luke Dunstan and Brad Crouch, with the ex-Crow suspended for the opening two weeks of the season after being caught with drugs last year.

Rookie signing Mason Wood also played in the 'B' side but could come into consideration for round one should King miss.

Dan Hannebery joined the rehabilitation group with a heavily strapped calf, completing light drills alongside Frawley, Rowan Marshall (foot), Jarryn Geary (leg fracture) and Ryan Byrnes (hamstring) who will all miss at least the start to the season.

Paul Hunter and Shaun McKernan alternated between both sides as they prepare to shoulder the ruck load in the early rounds in the absence of Marshall and Paddy Ryder (personal reasons).

Hunter, who was working as an electrician and preparing to play for South Adelaide to start the year, won a last-minute rookie reprieve to join his second AFL club in February after four seasons at Adelaide from 2016-2019 without a debut.

"I feel like I've got a pretty good idea of every (other ruckman) in the competition, and even at the second-tier level," the 28-year-old said.

"I've definitely got a few tricks, so I'm looking forward to putting them on show. I've been working at it for quite a while, so it’s pretty exciting."

McKernan, who joined St Kilda after being delisted from Essendon last year, said he had relished the "more welcoming" environment of the Saints this pre-season.