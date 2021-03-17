Kysaiah Pickett at training in March ahead of round one. Picture: Getty Images

A DEPLETED Melbourne forward line will receive a timely boost ahead of Saturday's round one clash against Fremantle, with exciting youngster Kysaiah Pickett set to be available for selection.

Pickett was granted three weeks of personal leave following a family bereavement last month, but has been credited for his work ethic throughout a difficult period having returned to the club last week.

The teenager, who played 14 senior games in a promising debut season last year, is now set to bolster a Melbourne attack that will be missing Sam Weideman (leg) and new recruit Ben Brown (knee) at the MCG on Saturday.

"He's done a lot of work," Demons coach Simon Goodwin said.

"He's done more than what people think. He went away for three weeks, he was doing F45 every morning in Adelaide and he was training with a SANFL club. He's just been outstanding in the way he's gone about his preparation.

"He's come back and played one-and-a-half VFL practice games and he's played really strongly, so he puts himself up for selection."

Melbourne is also likely to regain Angus Brayshaw (foot), Clayton Oliver (soreness) and Christian Salem (hamstring tightness), after all three missed the club's AAMI Community Series defeat to the Western Bulldogs earlier this month.

Jack Viney (foot) will join Weideman and Brown on the sidelines, though Steven May trained with the main group on Wednesday as he continues his bid to return from concussion in time for the clash with the Dockers.

"We get a bit more experience and a few more of the guys who have been around the traps back into the team and that's a good position for our club to be in," Goodwin said.

"Angus has done the work now … and we saw what Clayton could do against Richmond. He's a pretty dynamic player for us, so he's certainly going to help our midfield."