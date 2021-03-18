Giant Toby Greene in action against the Swans during the 2021 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

NEWLY anointed GWS vice-captain Toby Greene expects the new 'standing the mark' rule to make life easier for forwards this year, while his focus as a leader will be to support club captain Stephen Coniglio.

Greene said he enjoyed the more open play in the AAMI Community Series, and especially being on the end of quicker and cleaner ball movement that resulted from the man on the mark being unable to move side-to-side and cut off potential kicks forward.

Greene finished with three goals and 21 disposals in the Giants' pre-season win over the Swans, and will hope to take that form into round one against St Kilda on Sunday afternoon.

"It is a quicker game. The standing the mark rule is something I really enjoy as a forward. So hopefully the game continues down that path for the forwards this year," he said.

With the Giants' long-time leading goalkicker Jeremy Cameron's off-season move to Geelong, Greene will be aiming to recapture the forward-line form that produced a combined 89 goals across 2016-17.

"It's different (without Cameron)," he said.

"But it's been great. A lot of younger guys, it's definitely a younger forward line.

"We feel really dangerous and we'll work together every week and just continue to get better."

Greene and his Greater Western Sydney teammates are also supportive of the new medical substitute rule.

"It's probably not ideal if you are the sub. But I think you still get a 'matchy' [match payment], so the boys are pretty happy with that," he said with a smile.

The 27-year-old has been elevated to the vice-captaincy this year, after joining the leadership group for the first time last season.

"It's really nice and something I'll cherish, something my family will be proud of," he said.

"It's a good little achievement but it doesn't really change anything from what I've been doing.

"I probably don't say as much as some of the other boys, but just try and play my role on the field and help the younger boys as much as I can."

Giants vice-captain Toby Greene with skipper Stephen Coniglio (left) and Matt De Boer at the 2021 team portrait day. Picture: AFL Photos

Greene joined the Giants at the same time as Coniglio, after both were drafted to the club in 2011. They already had a close friendship that got stronger as the Giants captain, and their club, had a challenging 2020 season that included Coniglio being dropped in round 17.

"He would have felt a bit isolated and probably under the pump," Greene said about his skipper.

"But I'm there to help. I know a lot of the other guys are there as well.

"We had a lot of younger guys in the leadership [group] last year, so hopefully we're all a year better."