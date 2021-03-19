The AFL confirms it has imposed sanctions on Elijah Taylor, former player for the Sydney Swans, in respect of his admitted breach of the AFL Rule 2.3 prohibition on conduct unbecoming.

Mr Taylor’s breach was constituted by his unlawful assault that was sanctioned by the Magistrates Court of Western Australia on December 2, 2020.

The following sanctions have been imposed on Mr Taylor:

Banned from being a listed AFL player for the duration of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season; Banned from all State and community football competitions until 1 June 2021, but permitted to play in reserves/second team level on and from 15 May 2021; Required to participate in and complete an approved educational and monitoring program (as a condition of return to any level of Australian Football).

AFL General Counsel and Executive General Manager Game Development Andrew Dillon said:

"Violence against women in any form is abhorrent and we strongly condemn it." Mr Dillon said.

"Our view is clear and unequivocal – violence against women is never okay in any circumstance – ever.

"The sanctions imposed by the AFL reflect the seriousness of Mr Taylor’s breach of the AFL Rules and values.

"There is a pathway for Mr Taylor’s return to football in time, reflecting his contrition and the ongoing positive effects of his participation in a football program."