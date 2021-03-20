Port Adelaide's Tom Rockliff, St Kilda's Zak Jones and West Coast's Alex Witherden have missed the cut for round one. Picture: AFL Digital

PORT Adelaide's bulging midfield spread has seen the premiership hopefuls leave veteran ball-getter Tom Rockliff out of its round one side against North Melbourne.

The former Brisbane skipper has been named an emergency for the Power's trip to Marvel Stadium on Sunday, although he could be selected as their medical substitute, which is named an hour before the first bounce.

Recruits Aliir Aliir and Orazio Fantasia will make their Port Adelaide debuts, while Miles Bergman will play his first AFL game against the Roos as the Power start their 2021 campaign.

North will blood debutant Tom Powell, while recruits Lachie Young, Aidan Corr and Jaidyn Stephenson will play. Draftee Charlie Lazzaro has been named an emergency but is likely to be the medical sub after the club confirmed he will also debut.

Zak Jones' hamstring injury and then corkie this week has seen him ruled out of the Saints' clash with Greater Western Sydney, joining the likes of Max King, Dan Hannebery, Brad Crouch, Rowan Marshall, Ben Paton and Jarryn Geary on the sidelines.

Jake Carlisle has been left out as an emergency for the Saints, while top pick Tanner Bruhn and ruckman Matthew Flynn will make their first appearances for the Giants on home soil.

West Coast recruit Alex Witherden has been named as an emergency for the Eagles' season-opener against the Suns, who have left veteran defender Jarrod Harbrow out of the side as an emergency.