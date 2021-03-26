AFL CHAMPIONS Wayne Carey and Luke Hodge have been caught up in the latest COVID-19 scare at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

Carey and Hodge were part of a contingent at the venue, including fans, asked to leave, having been in Brisbane in recent days after the region recorded a locally transmitted case of coronavirus earlier on Friday.

The pair were preparing to fulfil their commitments in the commentary booth for the Geelong-Brisbane clash.

GMHBA Stadium also issued a statement on the scoreboard at quarter-time saying "anyone who has arrived in Victoria from Queensland since March 12th must immediately leave the venue, isolate, and get a test".

Lions administration staff were also asked to leave the shared areas at the ground and convene together in a separate room away from others.

All players and football department staff are required to pass COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours prior to an AFL match in order to enter venues.

We encourage everyone in the community to follow advice of the Govt-anyone who has entered Victoria from the City of Brisbane & Moreton Bay Region since Mar 12 must immediately self-isolate, get a coronavirus test within 72hrs & stay isolated until they receive a negative result. — AFL House (@AFL_House) March 26, 2021

The AFL remains in constant communication with the Victorian and Queensland state governments about what it means for the remainder of the weekend's AFL and AFLW action.

Brisbane AFLW players, who arrived in Victoria for their clash with Melbourne on Saturday, have been asked to stay in their hotel on Friday night.