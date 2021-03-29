Braeden Campbell in action during Sydney's R2 clash with the Crows at the SCG on March 27. Picture: AFL Photos

EXCITING teenager Braeden Campbell is Sydney's second NAB AFL Rising Star nominee in a row after his starring role in Saturday's win over Adelaide.

In just his second AFL game, the 19-year-old controlled proceedings across half-back, gathering 25 disposals - including 21 kicks – taking six marks and laying two tackles as the Swans notched up a 33-point win.

He also notched up more than 700 metres gained, placing him in the top handful of players across the weekend.

Campbell's nomination follows that of fellow Sydney Academy graduate Errol Gulden last week.

Taken at pick No.5 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, Campbell has already made a significant impression with his laser-sharp left-foot skills.

He also gained five AFLCA votes from John Longmire and Matthew Nicks after Saturday's game.

Sydney is building an impressive bank of young talent, with No.4 pick Logan McDonald and fellow forward Chad Warner also expected to garner Rising Star nominations this season.

Campbell grew up in Pennant Hills on Sydney's north shore, went to a rugby school but emerged as an AFL talent from a young age before joining the Swans' Academy in under-11s.

He shot into draft contention after the 2019 NAB All Stars Futures game on Grand Final day when he booted three goals from 14 disposals to be one of the best afield. He played his footy in 2020 in the Sydney Premier League for Pennant Hills – the same junior club as former Swans captains Jarrad McVeigh and Kieren Jack.