GEELONG coach Chris Scott has been given a suspended $10,000 fine by the AFL for his quarter-time confrontation with Brisbane players.

Scott and other coaches have been warned of serious consequences should a similar incident occur in the future.

Scott exchanged words with Brisbane players at the first break of last Friday night's fixture, after an incident between Geelong speedster Gary Rohan and Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale. Rohan later received a two-match ban for his high shot on Neale (watch it below).

The Cats coach has apologised and accepted the suspended fine, the AFL's general manager football operations Steve Hocking said.

"Everyone involved in Australian football has a responsibility to demonstrate respect towards each other at all times - and that includes coaches towards players and players towards coaches," Hocking said in a statement on Thursday.

"We can never underestimate the impact of the actions of coaches and players at AFL level on all levels of the game. I would like to make it clear that if a similar incident occurs there will be consequences."

Post-game, Scott said the quarter-time flare-up was initiated when Neale made comments to him.

"I was walking onto the ground and Lachie Neale just said to me something, I couldn't understand exactly what he said, but something about Gary Rohan," Scott said.

"And I said I'm happy to have the conversation with you if you like, I have seen the vision, and I am comfortable with it."