Jase Burgoyne in action during the AFL Draft Combine Boys All Stars Game in October 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will get a close look at father-son prospect Jase Burgoyne when the talented midfielder joins the club for a week of training this month as part of his NAB AFL Academy program.

The Power will also have potential No.1 pick Jason Horne training with the club, which his step-father Fabian Francis played 86 games for as an original member of the AFL line-up.

Burgoyne, the son of 2004 premiership player Peter and brother of currently-listed Port player Trent, impressed last season at under-18 level for Woodville West Torrens. Horne, meanwhile, shapes as a very early selection after starring in 2020 and graduating to South Adelaide's senior side.

The 21 members of the NAB AFL Academy squad have been assigned clubs at which they will train and take part in the full AFL program to better prepare them for the top level.

Some, such as inside midfielder Ben Hobbs at Collingwood, versatile tall Blake Howes at Melbourne and key position pair Jacob Van Rooyen and Jack Williams at Fremantle, will join their clubs from next Monday, while others, like Horne and Burgoyne at Port Adelaide, will commence from April 12.

Potential top-five pick Josh Rachele and Braden Andrews will join Carlton then as well, while Collingwood father-son pick Nick Daicos will continue to spend time with the Magpies during the NAB League's recess, which happens after the first three games.

Likely early selection Tyler Sonsie will train with Hawthorn, while Josh Sinn will turn Saint when he links up with St Kilda during the NAB League break as well.

Josh Sinn and potential Magpies father-son pick Nick Daicos at the launch of the 2021 NAB League boys competition. Picture: AFL Photos

The club experience has been viewed as one of the most crucial elements of the NAB AFL Academy program, which has returned to an elite streamlined group for 2021 after significant changes the previous two seasons.

All players will undertake COVID-19 tests prior to starting at their clubs and will be screened by the club's medical staff before joining training and club activities.

Who's training at your club?

Adelaide: Cooper Murley, Matthew Roberts (April 12-16)

Brisbane: -

Carlton: Braden Andrews, Josh Rachele (April 12-16)

Collingwood: Ben Hobbs (April 5-9), Nick Daicos (TBC)

Essendon: -

Fremantle: Jacob Van Rooyen, Jack Williams (April 5-9)

Geelong: -

Gold Coast: Austin Harris, Ned Stevens (on-going)

Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey (April 12-16)

Hawthorn: Campbell Chesser (April 12-16), Tyler Sonsie (TBC)

Melbourne: Blake Howes (April 5-9)

North Melbourne: Sam Banks (April 12-16)

Port Adelaide: Jase Burgoyne, Jason Horne (April 12-16)

Richmond: Cooper Hamilton (April 12-16)

St Kilda: Josh Sinn (TBC)

Sydney: -

West Coast: Rhett Bazzo, Matthew Johnson (TBC)

Western Bulldogs: -