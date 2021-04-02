RICHMOND has axed three-time premiership forward Daniel Rioli for Saturday's clash against Sydney.
Rioli, who kicked 0.4 from seven disposals last week, has been replaced by Derek Eggmolesse-Smith.
The Swans have made one change with Hayden McLean replacing the rested Lance Franklin.
Essendon has dropped Marty Gleeson and Ned Cahill for its clash against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.
The pair join injured trio Dylan Shiel, Sam Draper and Jye Caldwell out of the side.
Jake Stringer returns for the winless Bombers, while Archie Perkins and Jake Waterman will make their club debuts.
FULL TEAMS Check them out here
Brad Crouch returns from suspension to make his first appearance for St Kilda, while Mason Wood and Jake Carlisle are also in.
The Saints have dropped ruckman Paul Hunter, as well as defenders Ben Long and Tom Highmore.
West Coast gets a massive boost for Saturday night's clash against Port Adelaide with skipper Luke Shuey returning.
The Power will go tall in the forward line with Todd Marshall named alongside Mitch Georgiades, while Connor Rozee also returns.
Saturday, April 3
Richmond v Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT
RICHMOND
In: D.Eggmolesse-Smith
Out: D.Rioli (omitted), J.Ross (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Ross (Unused)
SYDNEY
In: H.McLean
Out: M.Ling (omitted), L.Franklin (rested)
Last week's sub: M.Ling (unused)
Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, M.Guelfi, A.Perkins, A.Waterman, J.Stringer
Out: M.Gleeson (omitted), N.Cahill (omitted), T.Cutler (omitted), D.Shiel (knee), S.Draper (ankle), J.Caldwell (hamstring)
Last week's sub: T.Cutler (replaced Caldwell)
ST KILDA
In: J.Carlisle, M.Wood, B.Crouch, D.McKenzie
Out: B.Long (omitted), T.Highmore (omitted), P.Hunter (omitted), J.Bytel (omitted), J.Webster (concussion)
Last week's sub: J.Bytel (replaced Webster)
West Coast v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT
WEST COAST
In: L.Shuey, J.Petruccelle
Out: Z.Langdon (omitted), N.Vardy (omitted), X.O'Neill (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Ah Chee (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Marshall, C.Rozee
Out: K.Farrell (omitted), M.Bergman (omitted), T.Rockliff (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Rockliff (unused)