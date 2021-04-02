RICHMOND has axed three-time premiership forward Daniel Rioli for Saturday's clash against Sydney.

Rioli, who kicked 0.4 from seven disposals last week, has been replaced by Derek Eggmolesse-Smith.

The Swans have made one change with Hayden McLean replacing the rested Lance Franklin.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R3: Richmond v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Tigers and Swans at the MCG

Essendon has dropped Marty Gleeson and Ned Cahill for its clash against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

The pair join injured trio Dylan Shiel, Sam Draper and Jye Caldwell out of the side.

Jake Stringer returns for the winless Bombers, while Archie Perkins and Jake Waterman will make their club debuts.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

Brad Crouch returns from suspension to make his first appearance for St Kilda, while Mason Wood and Jake Carlisle are also in.

The Saints have dropped ruckman Paul Hunter, as well as defenders Ben Long and Tom Highmore.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R3: Essendon v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Saints at Marvel Stadium

West Coast gets a massive boost for Saturday night's clash against Port Adelaide with skipper Luke Shuey returning.

The Power will go tall in the forward line with Todd Marshall named alongside Mitch Georgiades, while Connor Rozee also returns.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R3: West Coast v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Power at Optus Stadium

Saturday, April 3

Richmond v Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: D.Eggmolesse-Smith

Out: D.Rioli (omitted), J.Ross (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Ross (Unused)

SYDNEY

In: H.McLean

Out: M.Ling (omitted), L.Franklin (rested)

Last week's sub: M.Ling (unused)

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, M.Guelfi, A.Perkins, A.Waterman, J.Stringer

Out: M.Gleeson (omitted), N.Cahill (omitted), T.Cutler (omitted), D.Shiel (knee), S.Draper (ankle), J.Caldwell (hamstring)

Last week's sub: T.Cutler (replaced Caldwell)

ST KILDA

In: J.Carlisle, M.Wood, B.Crouch, D.McKenzie

Out: B.Long (omitted), T.Highmore (omitted), P.Hunter (omitted), J.Bytel (omitted), J.Webster (concussion)

Last week's sub: J.Bytel (replaced Webster)

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

WEST COAST

In: L.Shuey, J.Petruccelle

Out: Z.Langdon (omitted), N.Vardy (omitted), X.O'Neill (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Ah Chee (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Marshall, C.Rozee

Out: K.Farrell (omitted), M.Bergman (omitted), T.Rockliff (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Rockliff (unused)